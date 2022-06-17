Abby Paige shocks her audience with the bizarre legend of Marie-Josephte Corriveau when she begins her serio-comic one-woman show retelling her quest for identity. Strange, but funny — and poignant.
Lost Nation Theater opened its world premiere production of “Les Filles du Quoi?” Friday at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. Thursday’s preview performance ranged from hilariously funny to deeply touching — but most always entertaining — as this American-born actress and entertainer tries to come to terms with her French-Canadian roots.
“Les Filles du Quoi,” loosely translated as “The Daughters of Whom,” takes its name from “Les Filles du Roi,” or “The Daughters of the King,” young French women recruited to immigrate to New France in the 1660s to marry settlers and boost the French population there. La Corriveau was clearly descended from these women, and the title of the show sums up Paige’s quest.
La Corriveau (1733-63), whom Paige claims as a distant relative, was executed in Quebec City for the murder of her second husband. As the court ordered, her body was publicly “hanged in chains” in an iron gibbet (cage), as a lesson to others. Legend emerged as to how many husbands she murdered, and her stature grew to that of a witch. Her ghost is said to still haunt the region as a warning to abusive husbands.
Paige’s own life proved to be nowhere near as exciting (thankfully), but La Corriveau deliciously haunts her 100-minute show. Paige’s life is much more prosaic, of course. Born in the United States of French-Canadian parents, she meets a Montreal Anglo-Canadian over the Internet, marries him and moves to Canada. (Her telling of this tale is much wittier than this truncated version.)
Living in Canada, Paige expected to be welcomed by the French-Canadians of her heritage, but she never feels she belongs. She explores this discomfort with family stories that are real, relatable and funny.
Paige also looks to others with possibly similar experiences for inspiration. Most delicious was her reliving American novelist and poet Jack Kerouac’s attempt to come to terms with his French-Canadian ancestry. Born in a French-speaking enclave in Lowell, Massachusetts, Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac spoke with a decided French accent into his late teens.
After Americanizing himself, Kerouac wanted to reclaim his French roots — perhaps deeper than they were. And doesn’t Paige have fun pillorying the author’s efforts at self-aggrandizement. She was merciless in one of the funniest episodes of the show where she became Kerouac, scratching his way to French respectability.
Paige takes a detour to plead the Native Canadian cause. Her reliving of a revealing Ottawa press conference, where natives are pleading their case to an Anglo reporter’s insistent misunderstanding, was maddening and very funny. (It was also too long, as were a few other parts of the show.)
In Lost Nation Theater’s polished production, directed by Kim Bent, Paige changes costumes as she changes personae against a fluid backdrop designed by Claiborne Coyle. Pieces of illustrative fabric art by Danielle Hogan were added as the stories went along to a clothesline that began in much more unpleasant circumstances. The truly creative costumes were by Nancy Smith, and all was dramatically lit by Samuel Biondolillo and Jamien Forrest.
Abby Paige’s “Les Filles du Quoi?” is simply compelling and entertaining storytelling, but it also relates to many Vermonters’ French-Canadian roots (including mine). It’s also very poignant — and very funny.
jim.lowe @timesargus.com
