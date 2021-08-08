MARSHFIELD — One of the most-welcome events in the ongoing COVID-19 arts saga is the return of Unadilla Theatre and its beloved Gilbert and Sullivan. On Saturday, this unique rural community theater opened an absolutely delightful production of “H.M.S. Pinafore,” likely the most consistently good it has produced over its 36 years and one of the funniest.
Most importantly, Saturday’s performance was likely the best sung to date. Directors Erik Kroncke and Mary Jane Austin, Montpelier opera professionals, got the most out of a cast that ranged from rank amateur to members of Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble. And it didn’t hurt that the accompanist, Alison Bruce Cerutti, is one of the area’s best pianists.
“H.M.S. Pinafore; or The Lass that Loved a Sailor,” which premiered in London in 1878 was the first of the comic operas with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S. Gilbert to enjoy international success. The satire of all things British (and just about anywhere else) follows the attempted romance of the sailor Ralph Rackstraw and Josephine, the daughter of the ship’s captain. The trouble is that she is betrothed to Sir Joseph Porter KCB, “Ruler of the Queen’s Navy,” and Captain Corcoran doesn’t intend her for some lowly sailor.
When Sir Joseph arrives with his entourage of sisters, cousins and aunts, he is none too happy with his fiancée’s unexpected reluctance. With effervescent music and ridiculously witty lyrics, bizarre twists and turns lead to the unexpected.
The loving couple — actually, one of three before the end — is appropriately cast. Soprano Erin McIntire, a coloratura and a Unadilla veteran, sang beautifully and effectively as Josephine. Unadilla newcomer Andrew Ross, as Ralph, proved a fine young and passionate tenor — the real thing. But occasionally, the passion pushed the voice a bit too much; conversely his quieter tender moments were exquisite.
The comedy performance that propelled the show was Neil Cerutti, another veteran, as the pompous Sir Joseph. Not only was Cerutti a ridiculously funny comic, he is a particularly fine singer. (The production is something of a family affair: Cerutti’s wife is the accompanist, daughter Anna was Buttercup’s sidekick and daughter Emma was in the chorus, and brother Charlie among the sailors.)
Nessa Rabin, a warm-voiced mezzo-soprano, gave a beautifully sung and terribly funny performance as Miss Buttercup, the ship’s hanger-on. She has eyes for Captain Corcoran, an appropriately stiff Stephen Falbel whose opera experience showed, but they are in different social classes — so no way!
Smaller roles included a potent and charmingly funny performance of Sir Joseph’s cousin Hebbe by Erin Rathier-Bogart. Kroncke, an operatic bass, was delightfully over the top as the evil – well, sort of — Dick Deadeye.
Another strength of the production was the fine ensemble singing. The choruses were outstanding and the acting wasn’t too bad. Ellie Blachly created the attractive and effective Portsmouth Harbor backdrop, and Katje Kroncke-Wisdom was responsible for the elegant period costumes. (Sir Joseph’s extravagant tricorne was priceless!)
Unadilla, founded and directed by Bill Blachly and Ann O’Brien, is a most unusual theater. First, there are two physical playhouses on the rural farm, enabling simultaneous performances. Second, the community theater presents plays that range from cutting edge to classics like Ibsen, Chekhov and Shaw. Its production of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” opens Thursday at the Unadilla Festival Theatre.
Still, right now there aren’t likely more fun places to be evenings in central Vermont than “H.M.S. Pinafore” at Unadilla Theatre, and it runs through Aug. 21.
