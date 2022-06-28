Unadilla Theatre weighed in in the battle of civilized women against the arrogance of men, when Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Iolanthe; or The Peer and the Peri” opened at the Marshfield community theater last week. Saturday’s performance was Unadilla’s usual mix of veteran and aspiring performers, but the result was a lot of fun for the audience.
The 1882 comic opera, or operetta, tells the tale of a woman and a half man-half fairy’s desire to marry. The fairy Iolanthe has been banished from Fairyland because she married a human and bore a son. That son Strephon, an Arcadian shepherd, wants to marry Phyllis, a ward of the Chancery — but so does the entire House of Peers.
It’s the fairies versus the Peers but, of course, true love wins out in the end — but only after a lot of delightful singing and dancing.
Gilbert and Sullivan has long been a tradition at Unadilla Theatre, and attracts performers of all ages and levels. Fortunately, for a number of years now, the effort has been directed by two excellent local opera professionals. Mary Jane Austin, pianist and vocal coach, and Erik Kronke, bass and stage director, have made a huge difference in the quality of Unadilla’s Gilbert and Sullivan productions.
Saturday’s performance began a bit roughly — though the dancing Fairies were delightful — then it was mostly smooth sailing to the end. Soprano Erin McIntyre sang brilliantly and was wonderfully witty as the sweet Phyllis. Although he was having some trouble with pitch, tenor David Rapp looked and acted the ideal hero as Strephon.
Nessa Rabin delivered an incredible performance vocally with her warm lyrical mezzo as the Queen of the Fairies. Lillian Broderick employed her light soprano lyrically as Iolanthe. A surprise was Niall McCallum, who boasted a truly powerful bass voice.
The comedy stars were Matthew Grant Winston and Neil Cerutti as Lord Chancellor and Lord Tolloller. They were not only delightfully witty, they sang expertly. They were joined in in a scene-stealing dance routine by Stuart Williams as Lord Mountararat. The enthusiastic choruses of Fairies and Peers filled the stage.
Visually the production was particularly appropriate and attractive. Ellie Blachly’s beautifully painted backdrops and stage design by Tamara Marteney set the stage, while beautiful rented costumes coordinated Beth Damon filled the picture.
Unadilla Theatre’s “Iolanthe” is about as much fun you can have on a summer evening.
