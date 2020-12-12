WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — ‘Tis the season for holiday entertainment, and Rotten Tomatoes calls “It’s a Wonderful Life” the best Christmas movie of all time, “one of a handful of handful of films worth an annual viewing.” Frank Capra’s 1946 classic comedy-drama starred James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams to help others, and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel Clarence Odbody.
This holiday season, the “It’s a Wonderful Life” experience is being made available — through Jan. 3 — by Northern Stage, the Upper Valley professional theater company. Instead of a film, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play” tells the nearly tragic, often funny and ultimately heartwarming tale “on the radio.” All that are missing are a picture and James Stewart.
For most Americans, George’s struggle to get away from the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan and his tiny hometown of Bedford Falls, New York, is very familiar. His college and career plans keep on getting postponed by emergencies, like his father’s death, of course, his courtship and marriage to his sweetheart Mary Hatch.
George is the man that nearly everyone in Bedford Falls loves and trusts, but when it looks like the Building and Loan is going to be foreclosed upon by the town’s richest man and bully Mr. Potter, all that changes. Everyone blames George who sees no way out. Of course, it’s about time for a Christmas miracle.
And for most of us, this miracle brings us to tears of happiness — time after time after time.
And Northern Stage delivers the goods. Its audio-only 86-minute radio program (in three parts), directed by Carol Dunne, the company’s artistic director, is well-cast, stylish and offers that heartwarming holiday feeling. (This production replaces Northern Stage’s annual large-scale holiday show at the Barrette Center for the Arts, not possible because of COVID-19 restrictions.)
Max Samuels and Brittany Bellizeare are just so all-American and earnest as George, while Tom Ford is deliciously cunning and evil as the dastardly Mr. Potter. Dunne plays Rose Bailey, George’s mother — sometimes lovingly, sometimes not.
Clarence becomes a Jamaican and particularly charming guardian angel, as Damian Thompson employs his native accent. In fact, a number of unexpected accents pop up, continuing Northern Stage’s crusade against systemic racism. (Colorblind casting has been common in opera since the 1950s, but only recently in the theater.)
Joe Landry’s 2006 radio adaptation has been around for a while, but Northern Stage received permission to make it “their own.” (Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater presented it on stage in a “radio studio” with period costumes for some 10 years.) Making it personal to the theater, among other things, zippy period advertisements, using familiar Christmas carol melodies, were created by Dunn and Jacob Tischler to draw attention to the theater’s actual sponsors.
Incidental music was provided by the able Hanover (New Hampshire) High School Jazz Combo. Some of the synthesizer support music was a little obvious at moments, but most blended in unnoticeably. This was a polished production.
Northern Stage joyfully delivers the holiday spirit with its “radio broadcast” of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.