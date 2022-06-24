Unadilla Theatre has brought the comedy back to Shakespeare. Unlike many “serious” productions, Thursday’s opening night performance of “Twelfth Night” at Unadilla’s Festival Theatre was not only funny, it was riotously funny — and just a little bit touching.
As the story goes, Viola is shipwrecked on the coast of Illyria, and losing contact with her twin brother Sebastian thinks him drowned. Disguising herself as the young man “Cesario” for safety, she enters the employ of Duke Orsino, who asks “him” to plead his love to the widowed Olivia. Of course, Olivia falls in love with Cesario, and Cesario (Viola) is in love with the Duke. And so it goes.
Set in ‘50s Nantucket, the key to the production’s success was a largely excellent and disciplined cast and Joanne Greenberg’s imaginative and sure-handed direction. Central were the rich characterizations of the two leading ladies, Maren Langdon Spillane as Viola/Cesario and Sorsha Anderson as Olivia. Their wry humor, sense of confusion and masterful interaction made them true Shakespeare romantic heroines. Jesse Cooper was the straight man as Orsino.
Perhaps the best scene was Cesario (Viola) putting sunscreen on the naked back of Orsino — it was priceless.
Just as important — perhaps funnier — were the household’s “characters,” where comedy turned to farce. Olivia’s head servant Malvolio who secretly loves his mistress, played with ridiculous pomposity by Clarke Jordan, is to be the target of the others. Jack Bradt as the witty and knowing jester Feste, Donny Osman as Olivia’s uncle Sir Toby, David Klein as the wealthy suitor Sir Andrew, Kianna Bromley as Olivia’s sly companion Maria and Adam Woogmaster as the earthy servant Fabian, through trickery, con Malvolio into making a fool of himself to Olivia — I won’t give it away in case you don’t remember.
The success of this part of the comedy is due to the fine ensemble work. Most of these comic actors are familiar to Unadilla audiences for their many performances, but this time, because of their discipline — all important in comedy — they are their funniest ever. Think the Marx Brothers.
In the supporting roles, Evan Lewis was delightfully confused and sympathetic as Viola’s twin Sebastian, as was Chris Hennessy as Antonio, the wronged ship captain. The other performances were solid.
The Festival Theatre lent itself to the comedy too, with built in doors, balcony and more, making staging superfluous (and impossible). The lighting was sparse but effective. Amy Papineau’s colorful costumes were delightful, adding another element to the comedy.
Unadilla Theatre’s “Twelfth Night” was terribly fun and funny — and it will become even more so with subsequent performance.
