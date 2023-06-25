Rob and Bill are friends, as close as two straight men can be. They live in the same apartment building, play catch in the front yard, spend evenings in deep intellectual discussion, in short, share their passions. In fact, they are having a great time.
Until Bill is diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer — with perhaps six months to live. Their lives are thrown into further turmoil when Bill’s doctor mentions Act 39, Vermont’s relatively new Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) act. And Bill asks Rob to help him carry out.
“Act 39,” Rob Mermin’s powerful, tender and often funny play retelling this very personal story, opened in a deeply moving production, Thursday at Goddard College’s Haybarn Theater, by Pushcart Productions, a local theater group created for the occasion. Performances run Thursdays-Sundays through July 2.
The story is true, and Mermin’s sensitive play drives home its beautiful and sometimes scary humanity. Bill is Bill Morancy, film expert and longtime projectionist at Montpelier’s Savoy Theater. Mermin, a protégé of legendary mime Marcel Marceau, is founder of Circus Smirkus. This is first play.
The acting throughout Thursday’s performance was very personal and compelling, and imaginative direction propelled the story through a somewhat complex script. J.T. Turner, a veteran professional actor, is Rob and Bill is played by Donny Osman, a local performer, once director of Vermont’s Governor’s Institute of the Arts. Monica Callan, who directed, is co-founder of Moxie Productions and the Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center.
When we first meet Rob and Bill, playing catch is just another excuse for prolonged and often deep discussion. After exploring their professions, they each reveal the painful loss of their love partners. Rob’s involves a deeply spiritual experience which is to permeate the play, while Bill’s explains a lifelong loneliness.
Bill and Rob engage in an erudite discussion of death, referencing the likes of Samuel F.B. Morse, inventor of Morse Code, Sigmund Freud, Hercules and his classical cohorts, among others. These are illustrated in short vignettes worked almost seamlessly into the main story and performed effectively by Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane, professional actors who make their home in Northfield. They are to return as doctor, pharmacist and nurse — and a very special and humorous representation of death.
Importantly, the final part of the play gets very real, explaining the exact process of ending one’s life medically, important because it is likely that most folks don’t know how it works. The final moments of the play turn what we perceive as tragedy into a loving, sometimes humorous and personal experience. It’s certainly not a downer.
The staging, by Cavan Meese, is simple, effective and elegant, allowing for quick and easy scene changes. Johnnie Day Durand’s excellent score and soundscape create a subtle, often tender atmosphere that is sometime punctuated by jarring moments responding to the emotions on the stage.
Mermin’s new play “Act 39” is a powerful dramatic work that, with some modest work, could travel far and prove both entertaining and an important lesson on life and death and Act 39. In the meantime, you can very special and ultimately uplifting experience at Goddard College’s Haybrn Theater right now.