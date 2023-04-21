Lughnasa Review
Buy Now

Three of the Mundy sisters — from left, Chris (Helen Gassenheimer), Kate (Kate Kelly) and Agnes (Meg Bouchard) — when their brother, Father Jack (Charles Stevens), regales them with tales of wild pagan religious celebrations he witnessed in Africa, in the Theater in the Woods production of “Dancing at Lughnasa.”

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Brian Freil’s 1990 Tony Award-winning family drama reveals the plight of five single sisters living together in rural Ireland of 1936. Their genteel poverty and lack of imagination keep them largely isolated, despite their attempts to escape. Friel’s somewhat autobiographical play is both affectionate and unsettling.

Delivering both those qualities with depth and humor is an excellent production by Theater in the Woods with canny characterizations by an amalgam of professional and avocational actors at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, seen at Thursday’s dress rehearsal. Performances are weekends tonight (April 22)-30.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.