Brian Freil’s 1990 Tony Award-winning family drama reveals the plight of five single sisters living together in rural Ireland of 1936. Their genteel poverty and lack of imagination keep them largely isolated, despite their attempts to escape. Friel’s somewhat autobiographical play is both affectionate and unsettling.
Delivering both those qualities with depth and humor is an excellent production by Theater in the Woods with canny characterizations by an amalgam of professional and avocational actors at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, seen at Thursday’s dress rehearsal. Performances are weekends tonight (April 22)-30.
In this memory play, the adult Michael Evans relives his experiences with his four unmarried aunts and mother, the Mundy sisters, in two days surrounding the Celtic harvest, Lughansadh. Several men provide the catalysts that drive the sisters to their various ends, not necessarily happy but inevitable.
The key to the play is the makeup of the characters, as it was to the success of the Theater in the Woods production. Directed by Meg Bouchard, a veteran theater professional, Thursday’s performance was propelled by finely drawn characters but, more importantly, an almost seamless sense of ensemble. (I can’t comment on the accents, but they seemed effortless and authentic.)
Kate, the eldest, who sees herself as the matriarch, and a most intolerant one that, is given not only power but underlying weakness by Kate Kelly. Still, the real power is Maggie, the housekeeper of the women, given real backbone as well as wit and joy by Melissa Chesnut-Tangerman.
Chris jumps from joy to depression and back, depending on the presence of the father of her child, and is played with convincing sympathy by Helen Gassenheimer. Wheaton Squier is great fun as her ne’er-do-well boyfriend who shows up when he pleases, making unkept promises to his son.
Tristan Larson is Michael, that son, who narrates the drama as an adult, in many ways the story’s backbone. Delivering the tale with equanimity, his reserved emotions give his storytelling an irresistible quality.
Rose, in Rainbow Squier’s most sympathetic performance, yearns for excitement and romance, and the unseen and married Danny Bradley in particular. The enigmatically quiet Agnes, with a hidden affection for Gerry, is given a subtle attractiveness by Bouchard.
Charles Stevens) has perhaps the most fun as Father Jack, the sisters’ brother, returning from Africa with malaria and working with lepers. Not quite of sound mind, he attempts to placate the sisters, but can’t help regaling them with tales of the outrageous pagan ceremonies he enjoyed — outraging the uber-Catholic Kate.
A most attractive somewhat realistic set, split between indoors and out, was managed by creatively splitting a room in the first floor of the arts center the longer way. Dark Shadows Entertainment was responsible for the dramatic lighting, and some unnamed person created the attractive and sometimes odd costumes.
In Thursday’s dress rehearsal, there were moments that lagged a bit, but this should change. The nature of the stage and some vertical posts in the middle of the room sometime limit visibility, but that is usually momentary.
Theater in the Woods has created a most entertaining and affecting production of a classic that explores the universal unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.