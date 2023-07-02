Weston Review

Billy Finn (in the air) is Buddy Holly in the ’50s rock star’s performance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater in the Weston Theater Company production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” Also pictured, from left, are Lena Richard, Ben Johnson, Matt Cusack and Jason Cohen.

 Photo by Rob Aft

Weston Theater Company delivered the spectacle in spectacular — both musical and visual — in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” which opened Friday at Weston Playhouse and runs through July 16.

Opening night also honored actor-singer-dancer David Bonanno, who is playing Holly’s manager HiPockets, on his 50th Weston production.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com