Northern Stage premiered Celeste Jennings’ “‘Bov Water” Saturday and it is sheer poetry. It’s also a fascinating tale, a mystery, that is heart-wrenching, heartwarming and hilarious, and very, very human — in fact, a search for roots.
But that search is complicated by the family’s being African American, with its inevitable connection to slavery and the ensuing racial tragedies of American history. But “‘Bov Water” is neither a tragedy nor a political diatribe.
Shared around a clothesline, it’s a very intimate and personal story of four generations of Black women that is revealed in a patchwork quilt rather than told.
Through time, one scene slides seamlessly into another as we learn why “sometimes it’s not knowing that keeps you safe.”
Northern Stage’s inviting and deeply affecting production continues through Feb. 12 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.
Jennings, a 2018 Dartmouth graduate and now an MFA candidate at New York University, made her most memorable debut as a playwright with “Citrus,” premiered by Northern Stage in 2020, its run cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. But “‘Bov Water” is no “Citrus.” Although both are based on Jennings’ poetry and have the feel of authenticity, “Citrus” was a series of monologues that surveyed the plight of of ordinary Black women today, and “‘Bov Water” follows the women of one family as they interact with each other from the end of the Civil War until today.
The search for roots opens with young Lourline begging her mother Eliza to put an ad in the newspaper asking for information about the whereabouts of Eliza’s mother and Lourline’s grandmother. When Lourline asks for information about her grandmother, her mother replies, “Sometimes it’s not knowing that keeps you safe,” the first of many times we will hear this thought.
Throughout, three women play all the roles as we move through time, mostly forward, but sometimes backward. The young women leave their rural North Carolina town, returning sometimes bowed and sometimes not. There are relationships, personal and romantic, failed and not. But these folks are just living the best they can — hilariously, tragically and touchingly.
And there is the mystery that involves a fire, a baby, folks hurt and an advertised reward.
“‘member when they’d wait to tell us some stuff ‘til we was older? — We older now, they dead and gone and never told us!”
Directed by abigail jean-baptiste (she prefers lower case), three stellar actors play some 10 characters, changing seamlessly but recognizably without costume changes or other devices. Although it slowed a bit just before the end, it was a largely riveting 90 minutes.
Kelly Renee Armstrong played the motherly roles, reflecting their happiness and their frustrations, and particularly in the necessity of finding joy wherever. Armstrong’s earthy warmth was the rock the family was built on.
Erin Margaret Pettigrew gave wit and charm to most of the sassier characters, including finally Lydia, who escapes to college and then to the Black Panthers (and to the NAACP). Bobbi Johnson was particularly attractive in the more “sensitive” roles, hilariously as Tilly, who is evicted from her New York apartment, and powerfully as Liza, struggling to make sense of her family’s reluctance to share their history.
Most importantly, their interaction was natural and seamless. Very interesting was how their dialects changed through the years and how authentic it sounded. (This was researched by the playwright.)
The staging by Yvonne L. Miranda backed the the omnipresent clothesline with a wandering pathway and accoutrements to create an atmosphere of deep south, all creatively lit by Amina Alexander. Jennings created the costumes which generically and effectively met through time.
Director jean-baptiste has previously said that she saw the play as something of a collage. That’s an apt description of this unique style of storytelling where the many pieces, sometimes seemingly disparate, finally reveal a deep truth. And it was delightfully entertaining.
