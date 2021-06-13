WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – The 2021 summer theater season — after a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic — officially opened Saturday. And what could be more appropriate for this long-waited event, but William Shakespeare.
Well, Shakespeare … sort of.
Northern Stage opened its 2021 in-person season with all 37 of the Bard’s plays in 90 minutes — and you thought you knew Shakespeare?
Three virtuoso actors delivered Northern Stage’s version of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” the 1987 classic tour-de farce by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, but with its own unique moments. (Licensing allows for the personalizing of the show.) The show continues through July 4.
This grand opening was honored with gorgeous weather, fortunately, because all professional theater in Vermont is outdoors this summer due to Actors’ Equity Association regulations. Fortunately, Northern Stage has created its charming Courtyard Theater behind its Barrette Center for the Arts — which proved perfect for this production.
Back to Shakespeare, or sort of. “The Complete Works” begins normally enough, but insanity immediately ensues. Three Northern Stage regulars, Jenni Putney, Grayson DeJusus and Eric Love deliver Shakespeare rapid-fire, and their way. Directed by Carol Dunne, the company’s producing artistic director, the production was slick, bawdy, cohesive and delightful.
Selecting highlights is difficult as there were just so many ridiculously funny moments. DeJesus and Love as Romeo and Juliet made for so many bawdy jokes and slapstick comedy. Watching Love playing females, including a “sultry” Cleopatra, is to die for.
“Hamlet” gets most of the attention, with Putney making a delightfully confused Prince of Denmark, and of course, there was Love’s Ophelia. Unfortunately for DeJesus, he had to be the straight man, and for most of the evening.
Exploring the relationship between “Titus Andronicus” and “Batman” through audience participation is certainly unique, and better experienced than described. In “Othello” Putney, as Iago’s wife Emilia, reveals that it is a feminist tragedy, But, distilling the 16 “sucky” comedies into one great one may have been the achievement of the evening.
There is no point in focusing on one actor or another as they were so in sync that they were nearly one. Although it may seem an odd analogy, their antics had the precision and depth of chamber music. Although there were occasional flat moments, it was simply expert comedy.
Northern Stage has managed to create an outdoor setting and production that are sophisticated, comfortable and most attractive. More importantly, the comedy was ridiculously funny.
Whether you know the Bard or not, you’ll have trouble not falling out of your seat laughing at “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.