Vermont Stage’s “Airness” is a rocking good time shared by anyone smart or lucky enough to see it. Sure, six misfits competing to be the ultimate air guitar player — yes, there are actually organized air guitar competitions — with a young nerd trying to break in and finding love is pure corn — but it’s irresistible corn.
Burlington’s resident professional theater company is presenting its delightful production of the Chelsea Mercantel comedy through March 26 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. Not only is the action effervescent and hilarious — and touching when need be — it is spectacular visually with brilliant staging.
In fact, the United States Air Guitar Championships are a real thing. But in this fictional account, we follow six mostly friends as they compete at local competitions — starting at Staten Island — to earn their way up to the championships in L.A.
Each of the competitors have created an onstage persona — blocking their real lives and day jobs — to interpret well-know pop songs. The music comes from Joan Jett, Billy Idol, The Ramones, Pat Benatar, Bon Jovi, Quiet Riot, The Donnas, and many more.
Each is attempting to climb the pillars of air guitar excellence — artistic merit, originality, feeling, technical ability and stage presence — to achieve the ultimate “airness.”
The joy of Vermont Stage’s production, directed by Laura Roald, comes from rich and imaginative characterizations. D Vicious, the reigning champion, Quinn Post Rol oozing arrogance and talent, is having an on-and-off affair with Cannibal Queen, a sultry and (mostly) mean Grace Experience.
Golden Thunder, a witty Kingsley Nwaogu, offers the troupe wisdom and a conscience. Facebender, a sensitive Jon van Luling, is the bleeding heart, and Shreddy Eddy, a warm and athletic Stephen Shore, is the group’s nice guy.
The tale takes shape when Nina, a nerdy and sensitive Dara Pohl Feldman, shows up at the Staten Island show and wants in. The others aren’t very happy about it, but Shreddy Eddy convinces them to let her in. However, Nina has secrets — as do they all. (Andrew Cassel is terribly natural as the announcer and the advertising producer.)
Thursday’s second-night performance was fast paced and effervescent, though there were some awkward transitions. Some (though not a lot) of the diction was difficult to understand, and the actors were miked.
Chuck Padula’s staging, brilliantly lit by Dan Gallgher, bordered on the spectacular, enhanced by creative and apt projections (and sound design) by Jess Wilson. That made it perfect for Sarah Sophia Lidz’ sometimes outrageous costuming. It was all kept together by Sue Bailey’s choreography.
Vermont Stage’s “Airness” ain’t Shakespeare, but it sure is fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.