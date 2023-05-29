“My Mother’s Three Mothers,” which opened in its world-premiere production Friday by Lost Nation Theater at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, is a beautiful tale of the pain and joys of adoption. Its inspiration from the family history of playwright Erin Galligan Baldwin gives it the power of authenticity.
Frankie is at college when her mother, Kate, calls to teller her that she has found out who her birth mother was. Going back in time, we find that woman, Rita, a teen girl, essentially being forced to give Kate up for adoption. Over the 90 minutes of this drama, at times heart-wrenching and at times humorous, the web of lies and love that emanated from this one event reaches out to touch many.
It’s not giving anything away to reveal the beginning of the story. A naïve 13-year-old Rita — careful not to reveal her age — meets the charming Charlie, 19 and temporarily working in town. They happily enjoy some dates, but after Charlie leaves for another job, Rita discovers that she is pregnant (with Kate). Rita’s parents, hardly sympathetic and incorrectly accusing her of promiscuity, force Rita to give Kate up for adoption.
Kate, now an adult with two kids of her own, begins the search for her birth mother after the death of her adoptive parents. The emotional responses of all involved — including Rita, Kate and her two children Frankie and Eric, and even Charlie — are complex, often disappointing, sometimes unexpectedly joyful, but ultimately beautiful in their humanity.
Although over-explaining and morality preaching occasional interrupt the flow, “My Mother’s Three Mothers” is a fascinating and very human story. This play is already good, with some work it could be excellent.
The stylish Lost Nation Theater production, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan, benefits from excellent ensemble acting from the five actors — three women, two men — as they each play several roles at different time periods.
In the contemporary part, Sorsha Anderson is irresistible and fully dimensional as the passionate, even obsessed as Kate as she is determined to reunite with her birth mother. Equally powerful is Susan Palmer’s performance as Rita, who’s unsure whether she wants to be found, and she’s downright scared.
Alexa Kartschoke is delightful as the sometimes sympathetic, sometimes single-minded and obnoxious Frankie, Kate’s teen daughter. Eric Warwick is pretty straight as the son Zack, but is more fun as the amorous young Charlie.
The performance that alone is worth the ticket price is Kim Bent’s as the adult Charlie meeting Kate, the daughter he didn’t know he even had. Bent is Lost Nation’s founder, and one fine actor.
Fortunately, there are a number of very special scenes like this throughout the play.
Keenan has decided that the actors should keep moving throughout the scenes, perhaps representing the endless circles of adoption, and has enlisted choreographer Taryn Noelle. Similarly, the uncredited set (painted by Kelly Daigneault) is full of swirls and curtains. The costumes are of negligible importance and largely unattractive. Sound design by Brian Vachon is quite effective.
Lost Nation’s “My Mother’s Three Mothers” it truly potent storytelling about a subject that touches nearly all of us.
