‘Spring Awakening” is a high-powered effervescent coming-of-age rock musical about teen angst and sexuality — and it was written in 1891.
Northern Stage opened its spectacular and deeply affecting production of the 2006 Broadway hit Friday at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Performances run through Oct. 23.
“Spring Awakening” is, first of all, the title of a German play by Frank Wederkind about a group of teens facing exploding puberty in a time when their parents believed that ignorance would protect them, resulting in tragedy. The musical, winner of eight Tony Awards, features book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik.
What makes the musical unique and hard hitting is that it is set in 1891, with the music — an attractive mix of alternative and folk rock — expressing the teens’ inner feelings. It poses the question: Have times changed all that much?
At Friday’s opening night performance, Lily Talevski was irresistible and a brilliant singer as Wendla, the naïve 15-year-old whose mother won’t explain “where babies come from.” César Carlos Carreño matched her as Melchior, the intellectual from whom the boys learn about sex — which Melchior learned from books. Wendla and Melchior begin experiencing a strong mutual attraction, which Wendla doesn’t quite understand. Not good.
Jack Moritz was truly sympathetic as Moritz, who thinks his erotic dreams are a sign of insanity, is doomed by the lack of faith by his parents and teachers. Amaya Braganza was also sympathetic as Martha, who is forced by her friends to admit that her father beats her and more. A particularly tender scene happens when Hanschen (Derek Dubrae Jackson) and the innocent Ernst (Thani Brant) meet and discover they have feelings for each other.
While the themes of the show are serious, these teens have fun, as well.
Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, the cast is excellent, good singers and dancers to a one. Still, the outstanding vocal performance was by Josy Soriano, who proved a brilliant singer with a deep expressiveness as Ilse, the rebel who had walked out.
A large part of the production’s success came from expert music direction by Kevin A. Smith. The five members of the onstage pit band was among the best I have ever heard. Performing Sheik’s imaginative orchestration, they connected with the singers seamlessly for a truly outstanding performance.
Carolyn Mraz’ set framed the action — almost literally — on three levels, while lighting by Travis McHale imaginatively focused and dramatized it. Attractive period costumes by Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez delineated the characters while Ashleigh King’s choreography made the show dance. (She also is credited for “intimacy coordination.”)
Northern Stage’s spectacular “Spring Awakening” was beautiful and exciting as it sang and danced its way through the trials and tribulations of some very attractive — and normal — teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.