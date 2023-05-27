In rehearsal, hands tell a lot about the character. You can almost see paws on the dancer portraying the Cowardly Lion, and the threatening sharp nails of the Wicked Witch like a claw. Moving Light Dance Company is bringing “The Wizard of Oz” to life on stage in some creative, fun and truly original ways.

A mix of influence from both the 1939 movie and L. Frank Baum’s book, the ballet opens on the farm in Kansas where Dorothy lives with her Aunt Em, Uncle Henry and lovable dog Toto, dreaming of life beyond the rainbow. When a cyclone kicks up, it takes her there, to the Land of Oz. But Dorothy finds herself wanting to return to the safety of Kansas, and only the Wizard can help her.

