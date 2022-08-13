‘The Winter’s Tale” is getting a summer spin.
Lindsay Pontius directs Shakespeare’s comic romance for Town Hall Theater’s Young Company, with performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, with a lighter take on the dark story.
“This was a play I never knew very well, and I saw a professional production in Boston. It was boring and long,” Pontius said by phone recently. “And then I happened to see high school kids do this play and it had such light and was so sweet, they had a whole other feel to it. It (went from) a midlife crisis kind of play to a little more accessible. It made me want to do it with a young company.”
Pontius was just the person for the job. She has been a professional actor, director and teacher, working regionally and internationally for more than 25 years. She’s also a founding member of Shakespeare & Company’s national award-winning Fall Festival of Shakespeare that involves 10 high schools and thousands of students in grades 7-12 every year.
“The Young Company (at THT) works together as an ensemble,” Pontius explained. “It’s technically a camp format for three weeks but anybody who signs up is going to be in the company and will train as an ensemble.”
By the time “The Winter’s Tale” opens, the group will have been rehearsing for three hours a day, five days a week for three weeks. Pontius’ vision also features live music composed by Rock-It-Science camp alums, Clint Bierman from the Grift, and an ensemble of actors ages 13-22, including college students Theo Spackman-Wells and Benjamin Adam Weiss.
Weiss, a sophomore at Middlebury College, said by email, “I’m very interested in the collaborative arts, which is what brought me to working at Town Hall Theater this summer as one of their two interns.”
“Our director focuses on in-the-moment collaborative work as opposed to individual actors going through their lines at home, finding and writing down their character’s objective … for each scene, as well as their tactics, or how they try to get what they want, throughout each scene,” Weiss said. “This type of work is very new and exciting to me, and I’m glad for the opportunity to grow as an actor.”
“Our warmup exercises are extensive,” he added, “and the in-the-moment character interaction work is really what helps me find who I am in relation to the story.”
“This is an incredibly intense story,” said Theo Wells-Spackman by email. “But it’s also touching and at-times hilarious.” He plays Autolycus, whom he described as a pickpocket, trickster and musician.
“Autolycus’ love of music was something I very much identified with and has served as something of a ‘way in’ for this character,” Wells-Spackman said.
If you don’t know the story of “The Winter’s Tale,” a king suspects his wife of adultery and drama ensues. But the suffering and tyranny become compassion and forgiveness in the hopeful ending.
“Shakespeare reveals the best and the worst in humanity in this one play,” Pontius said. “The first act goes pretty dark, and the second act is a totally different world. There is such richness, and the potential for the characters to go from emotional extreme to extreme.”
Telling “The Winter’s Tale” in the light of summer’s peak helps Pontius’ goal: “There’s a sense of delight I’d like to try to bring to it.”
