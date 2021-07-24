Vermonters can thank a burst water pipe in Rick Norcross’ home in Burlington this March for an album of music that highlights just how good some of Vermont’s music groups were in 1986.
According to Norcross, the burst pipe led him to a frenzy of activity to save some of his band’s, the Ramblers, album master tapes stored in his home. Along with those tapes emerged four tape reels of a long forgotten WDEV radio live concert celebrating the station’s 55th anniversary held in Middlesex on Aug. 16, 1986.
Norcross worked with engineers Jeremy Mendicino and Lane Gibson in Charlotte to sequence and master the CD that was produced from the formerly unedited material recorded on stage by Kevin Healy, who was lead guitarist in the Ramblers. The album was released July 17 just in time to help WDEV celebrate its 90th anniversary this summer.
Fans of WDEV, in Waterbury, might remember the original concert that was broadcast live on the station. For others this 67-minute album is a stroll down memory lane with some of Vermont’s best country, bluegrass and folk musicians from the 1980s.
For the concert, WDEV lined up the heavy hitters on the Vermont musical circuit at the time. Banjo Dan & the Mid-Nite Plowboys, Jon Gailmor, Coco & The Lonesome Road Band, Rick Norcross and The Nashfull Ramblers and The Legendary Doc Williams & The WDEV Blue Seal Radio Rangers are featured with four tracks each on the album.
What emerges is a moment in musical time that reminds us of just how good these performers were in the summer of 1986. Most are still performing in some form. Banjo Dan Lindner and his brother Willie are the Sky Blue Boys, Jon Gailmor continues singing as a solo act, Coco Kallis recorded several albums with Lafe Dutton after leaving the Lonesome Road Band.
Paul Miller also from LRB performs in the popular musical duo East Hill with Willa Mamet, the daughter of playwright David Mamet. Rick Norcross continues to lead his Western Swing Band. Members of The Blue Seal Radio Rangers found other bands to perform with. Only Doc Williams has passed from the scene, dying at age 96 in 2011.
Leading off the CD is Banjo Dan & the Mid-Nite Plowboys. The music in their set was snappy and anything but conventional bluegrass with the exception of the chestnut “Orange Blossom Special,” adeptly handled by fiddler David Gusakov. We are reminded how strong this version of the band was with Al Davis on guitar and vocals, Dan Lindner, banjo and vocals; Peter Riley on electric bass and tenor vocals; and Gusakov on fiddle. They were great even without Will Lindner, whose mandolin playing is missed.
Gailmor is one of the state’s longest performing soloists. In 1986, he had a weekly show on WDEV “Just Kidding.” Here he sings the whole song, not just the truncated show theme version. The highlight of his set is “Long Ago Lady” his love song to Vermont. His final high notes on this track remind us of what a great singer he was, and remains today.
Coco & The Lonesome Road Band never recorded much during their nearly two-decade career, just one lone LP. But they were memorable for “New England Song,” which got strong regional play. Their four tracks here showcase the great musicianship in the band, from Kallis on vocals and acoustic guitar to Rich Sicely on sizzling lead guitar, Gene White on fiddle, Paul Miller on vocals and bass and Michael Coughlin drumming.
Rick Norcross and The Nashfull Ramblers do western swing very well. They were a singular act back in 1986 and Norcross was, and remains one of the state’s leading performers. The band contributed songs by Merle Travis, Merle Haggard, Leap Heeney and Dan Finley/Panama Red with power and energy and their light-hearted approach to the music.
Born Andrew John Smik Jr. in Cleveland and raised in Pennsylvania, Doc Williams and his wife Chickie never lived in Vermont but were popular country music performers appearing frequently in the Green Mountain state. While Chickie didn’t perform at this concert, her daughter Peeper filled in. Along with popular musicians Mark Struhsacker on guitar, Ray Chaloux guitar, Tony Washburn on fiddle and Homer Sands on bass, this ensemble garnered lots of applause from the audience. “Girl from Champlain” and “Maple Sugar Sweetheart” are Vermont favorites who delivered in their four-song set.
“The WDEV Lost Master Tapes” album is a valuable find. We have five performances that were strong and might never have seen the light of day had they remained on the shelf. If you’re a fan of these bands this is a must.
