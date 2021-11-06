We haven’t had many Canadian visitors to Vermont in the past 18 months due to border restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The regulations were recently revised so the Barre Opera House can now present the Winnipeg-based band The Wailin’ Jennys on Saturday November 13.
Barre hasn’t hosted the band since way back in 2007 and this trio of lovely women’s voices hasn’t given a concert in this part of Vermont since 2014.
This roots-based trio whose luscious harmonies, mountainfolk-style musicianship and strong writing should be the highlight of stick season.
Says The Boston Globe, “Their sweeping melodicism defies boundaries, feeling at once edgy and familiar, delivered in harmonies that could melt a Manitoba February.”
When we think of Canadian music we often think of our near neighbor to the north, Quebec, and French-Canadian music. While wonderful, there are other styles from our northern continent-sharing neighbor. The Canadian Plains are home to many folk/roots/alt-country musicians, and The Wailin’ Jennys are from that tradition.
Ruth Moody, Nicky Mehta and Heather Masse bring varying musical backgrounds to their performances and the result is a unique and distinctive sound. While the original band got its start in 2004 as three singer-songwriters getting together for a one time performance, The Wailin’ Jennys of today have become over the years one of the most popular international folk acts.
Founding members Moody and Mehta along with New York-based Heather Masse are firmly ensconced in the folk-roots style of music and have produced several very well received albums and won lots of awards.
In 2004, The Wailin’ Jennys released their first full-length album “40 Days” and in 2005 it won them a Juno Award (Canadian Grammy) for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year. They made frequent appearances on NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” and are favorites on many music festival rosters.
There are a lot of musical influences in the Jennys from Celtic, to country and pop. The band has also reached the bluegrass charts but doesn’t consider itself representative of that style. Moody, Mehta and Masse bring varying musical backgrounds to their performances and the result is a unique and distinctive sound.
Attending a Jenny’s concert is fun. The three performers, accompanied by side musicians sing beautifully as soloists, produce great harmony singing, can get you laughing with silly songs, and play a variety of instruments.
The band’s CD “Firecracker” from 2006 showed that the trio was adept at music outside the folk realm with forays into alt-country, pop and rock. That album won a 2007 Folk Alliance Award for “Contemporary Release of the Year.” Their 2009 release “Live at Mauch Chunk Opera House,” spent over a year on the Billboard bluegrass charts. Live albums show how well a band actually performs and on this CD we heard a mature group with strong harmony, impressive instrumental prowess, excellent songs and witty stage banter.
Although known primarily as an acoustic outfit, The Wailin’ Jennys have a wide range of musical backgrounds that add spice and interest to their sound.
Soprano Ruth Moody (vocals, guitar, accordion, banjo and bodhrán) is a classically trained vocalist and pianist recognized as an accomplished versatile singer of traditional and Celtic music and as the former lead singer of Juno-nominated roots band Scruj MacDuhk. On her first full-length solo album “The Garden,” the title track was the fourth most-played song of 2010 on international folk radio.
Mezzo Nicky Mehta (vocals, guitar, harmonica, drums and ukulele) is a trained dancer raised on classical music, 70s AM radio, and heavily influenced by alternative pop. She was nominated for a Canadian Indie Music Award for her solo album “Weather Vane.”
Alto Heather Masse (vocals, upright bass) is a jazz voice graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, who has performed in Mark O’Connor’s Hot Swing, Darol Anger’s Republic of Strings and was a regular guest on “A Prairie Home Companion.” She has also toured with her own band, supporting her Red House records release “Bird Song.”
The Wailin’ Jennys is a top-rated act and their shows are delightful. If you like acoustic music that touches folk, alt-country, Americana, and is infused with great singing, beautiful harmonies all with a fun presentation then this is a not to miss concert.
