Consisting of three self-identifying trans musicians, Thus Love was born out of the bond formed by the three self-described outsiders who found a sense of community both among themselves and in their supportive home base of Brattleboro.
“For us, Thus Love is much more than a band,” says the band in press materials. “We all came from small towns without many people like us, and it wasn’t until we arrived in Brattleboro and started playing music together that we found a community to truly call our own.”
The rising indie-rock trio — lead singer and guitarist Echo Mars (she/her), drummer Lu Racine (he/him) and bassist/synth player Nathaniel van Osdol (they/them) — celebrates its stellar debut album, “Memorial,” with an Oct. 9 show at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.
The 10-track set is scheduled for release Friday on Captured Tracks, a Brooklyn-based independent label that signed the young band in the spring. (The physical version is scheduled for release Nov. 11.)
The band calls the album “a document of shared experience, absurd perseverance and the triumph of a community.”
An infectious and urgent collection of 1980s-inspired rock that marries jangly guitars, catchy tunes and Mars’ compelling vocals to great effect, “Memorial” is a stunning debut album from a seriously promising new group.
“Family Man” and “Morality” are upbeat and infectious highlights. Other standout tunes include the expansive and breezy opener “Repetitioner” — which examines how habits are formed, according to the band — the steady-driving “Friend,” the mesmerizing instrumental title track and the anthemic “Inamorato,” the latter of which is about persevering through dark thoughts and tough times.
NME recently called the band “a new rock ’n’ roll success story” and “Vermont punks making urgent, community-driven anthems for outsiders.”
The three roommates recorded the album during the pandemic in a makeshift studio that Mars constructed in their rented apartment in downtown Brattleboro, laying down tracks during odd hours when their next-door neighbors were out.
It was an especially tough time for Racine, who was in the process of transitioning at the time.
“I was in a dark place for a long time, even when we were making this record,” says Racine. “I knew what I had to do, but it didn’t make it any easier. There was a long period of mourning.”
“Even though I was struggling at the time,” he adds, “the happiness I feel now makes it all worth it.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.