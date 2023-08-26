When “The Thanksgiving Play” hit Broadway earlier this year, this delicious satire of Americans’ attitudes towards indigenous Americans, and their complete misunderstanding of their own history, made its author Larissa FastHorse the first Native American woman playwright to have a show on Broadway.

It tells of a group of high school educators, all White, who are trying desperately to create a politically correct Thanksgiving play, only to find out the Native American actress they have hired is also White — she just plays Indigenous Americans.

