When “The Thanksgiving Play” hit Broadway earlier this year, this delicious satire of Americans’ attitudes towards indigenous Americans, and their complete misunderstanding of their own history, made its author Larissa FastHorse the first Native American woman playwright to have a show on Broadway.
It tells of a group of high school educators, all White, who are trying desperately to create a politically correct Thanksgiving play, only to find out the Native American actress they have hired is also White — she just plays Indigenous Americans.
Dorset Theatre Festival will conclude its 46th season with “The Thanksgiving Play,” the 90-minute one-act comedy directed by Raz Golden, Sept. 1-10 at Dorset Playhouse.
FastHorse, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow, an award-winning writer/choreographer, and co-founder of Indigenous Direction, a consulting company for indigenous arts and audiences.
“I think it’s like this Trojan Horse in the way it allows theater to interact with some super-compelling issues through the guise of only casting White actors,” Golden says of “The Thanksgiving Play.” “Larissa FastHorse was really astute in writing this play that theaters all over the country can do. Hopefully, the audiences are opened up to a new understanding of indigenous issues — hopefully then, the theaters will do other plays with indigenous actors. I think it’s so brilliant in that way.”
And it feeds some little-known unpleasant history to the audience on the sly.
“It’s mixing your vegetables in with your dessert,” Golden said.
This is the third show Golden has directed in Vermont. Weston Theater Company’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” just closed July 30 at its Walker Farms playhouse. He was also responsible for the world premiere production of “Queen of the Night” by travis tate during Dorset’s 2021 outdoor season at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
In “The Thanksgiving Play,” an undeterred elementary school teacher desperately wants to devise a pageant about the first Thanksgiving — one that challenges stereotypes, meets all the requirements of a Native American Heritage Month grant, and pacifies the parents. Wanting to avoid any un-PC missteps, three “woke” white thespians quickly find themselves sabotaged by — themselves.
“There’s so much going on, so many layers,” Golden said. “Larissa FastHorse is satirizing so many different things at once, but the fact that it’s hilarious is what ties everything together.”
In order to deliver, the performance must respect the seriousness of the subject matter and at the same enjoy the foibles and misunderstandings of the characters.
“The big thing for me is there’s no commenting,” Golden said. “The actors have to really commit to their roles and to being these people in all the good and bad and the ridiculous that entails. The thing that would destroy the play is if the characters are in on the joke.
“But there’s plenty of room for slapstick and broad comedy and physical humor and stuff like that. And I think that can help deliver the messages,” Golden said.
“It’s real easy to judge these characters because they’re saying some highly ridiculous things. But as an actor — and we’ve talked about these things in rehearsal — you have to believe everything they believe wholeheartedly in order for it to work.”
Staging is complicated because, although most of the action takes place in a single classroom, there are short interludes reflecting other locations.
“I don’t want to give away the secret,” Golden said. “We’re thinking of (the interludes) as all the ways a Thanksgiving play could go wrong — we’re showing sort of four versions of that. There are secret little surprises throughout the set.”
And any similarity of the setting to Vermont is purely intentional.
“We actually spent some time, the scenic designer Sasha Schwartz and I, looking at some photos of all the major schools in Vermont. We’ve taken bits of pieces of several Vermont schools, so that it feels like it could be in Montpelier, Burlington — or Dorset,” Golden said.
“Hopefully, people learn — but they also have fun.”