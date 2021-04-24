It’s a testament to artists’ unique way of looking at the world and seeing potential in unexpected places that a string of empty and occupied storefronts in downtown Rutland became an outdoor art museum.
“A fun, family-friendly, socially distanced outdoor activity ... The Rutland Art Ramble!” its website claims.
The Rutland Art Ramble popped up in August, sprinkling art displays in storefront windows from a group of local art organizations, inviting anyone to cruise through in their car or take a walk downtown.
“We started talking about it at the end of February (2020),” said Beth Miller, 77 Art Gallery director and one of the project’s founders. The conversation involved the Carving Studio and Sculpture Garden, Castleton University Bank Gallery, Stone Valley Arts, the Chaffee Art Center, the 77 Gallery, Vermont Creative Network and The Mint.
“We all work independently in Rutland doing a lot of the same work so were looking for a way to have conversations and share resources and hopefully make things a little easier for all of us,” Miler said.
“And how great to collect ourselves, to have a vision that moves along together, in companionship,” she added.
Just as the idea was gaining momentum, COVID-19 hit. But it was decided that now more than ever this presence was needed in Rutland.
“We decided to launch the windows,” Miller said, “which became the Ramble.”
“As we were talking with (proprietor) Mark Foley and (Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) Mary Cohen about how can 77 Art understand the needs of the art community, at the time I was (also) the Zone Agent for the Creative Network in the Arts Council and it seemed like a good fit for the mission: How can Rutland be more vital?”
Foley donated space in several buildings he owns and Miller approached the Downtown Partnership, which helped research and identify other store owners with potential space to offer.
“It was pretty grass roots,” Miller said, “and the Partnership was so supportive in getting the word out in a shut-down downtown.”
“Every person participating holds full-time jobs that are not necessarily connected with doing an installation of art in downtown Rutland,” Miller added. “The Art Ramble is really a labor of love.”
“The Art Ramble is just a great concept,” said Carving Studio Executive Director Carol Driscoll. “There is a vacuum there, and that’s an opportunity. It has that double function of exposing art to the community, but also making people see it for their businesses. It’s a good way to get people to take a second look.”
“I thought it would lift morale to see interesting artwork in the windows of these shops,” said Oliver Schemm, gallery director of Castleton University Bank Gallery at 104 Merchants Row. “I wanted to continue some way of exhibiting in spite of the fact that we couldn’t be open.”
“The Ramble is especially nice for The Mint, since our non-downtown location is not on anyone’s walking route,” said Karen McCalla from The Mint, which occupies the window at 15 Center St. “It has definitely increased our presence downtown, and has provided a wonderful venue for our makers to get their work seen by downtown patrons.”
A few months after the Ramble launched, Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, executive director of the Chaffee Art Center, applied for a marketing grant under the umbrella of supporting Vermont creatives, and the Art Ramble became a component of it.
“That built us a website, gave us new signage and a logo,” Birkheimer Rooker said.
“It became more professional, less grass roots,” Miller said. “The Art Ramble that started with me was very grass roots and about a vehicle for conversation with the participating organizations. Sherri was really instrumental in broadening it from the original vision.”
“I thought (it could) help stimulate artists, stimulate interest in the arts, help market the area, bring visitors, and also brighten the streetscape with great art,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “It encouraged people to come downtown.”
Three different rounds of exhibits have been installed since August and a fourth is likely coming up in May. Miller says most of the original spaces are still operating, but a couple have fallen off, including the Chaffee’s exhibit space which occupied the windows of the Paramount Theatre on Center Street until recently.
“I’m looking for another window for the Chaffee to do,” Birkheimer Rooker said.
Looking forward, Miller says the organizations will most likely reconvene and reassess, and Birkheimer Rooker says it could expand to locations beyond downtown to draw people to other sections of Rutland.
“To have art in the public and out of its normal environment of a gallery or museum is a good thing,” said Erika Lawlor Schmidt, executive director of Stone Valley Arts, currently represented in the window of the Boys & Girls Club Gallery at 73 Merchants Row. “It would be really nice (to have) a night when the public could meet the artists and talk to them.”
“As things open up more maybe we can have an actual Art Ramble night,” Schemm said. “An art walk with music at different venues.”
“It helps to revitalize Rutland’s potential for being an artistic center,” Driscoll said. “The Art Ramble is a very good thing for Rutland. The last space we were in, I got a call asking if I could remove (art), which was good because the commercial space (had been rented).”
“Ideally, the spaces will be rented, hopefully we’ll get some of the businesses back,” Schmidt said. “But in the meantime it certainly is more uplifting to see art in the windows than seeing (them) empty.”
Schemm added, “I believe the Art Ramble is an indication that the Rutland art scene will persevere in spite of all these difficulties.”
