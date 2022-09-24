In the 1930s, a group of British miners signed up for a class on “Evolution,” but when no instructor was available, they were offered art appreciation. The working-class laborers grumbled about this upper-class snobbery, so the teacher handed them paints and brushes, and encouraged them to do it themselves.
It was an unexpected success and the miner-painters dubbed themselves the Ashington Group, for their location in Northumberland, that went on to become celebrated in the British art world in the 1930s and 1940s.
“The Pitmen Painters,” a 2007 play by Lee Hall, tells their story and was a big success in London, and later on Broadway in 2010. Now it will be presented by Vermont Stage Company Sept. 28 to Oct. 16 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington.
“It’s based on real people, real events,” explains Cristina Alicea, Vermont Stage’s artistic director, who is directing.
“It’s a story that most people might not know,” she said. “It’s a story about miners who take up art as an educational experience and end up making a real go of it. They become world famous, and their art was bought by collectors, and they had gallery showings.
“It was just unheard of,” Alicea said.
The group emanated from an art appreciation class offered by the Workers’ Educational Association, which arranged for the instructor Robert Lyon (1894-1978), a successful professional painter.
“It evolved very quickly into their picking up paintbrushes and sketch pads and doing the work themselves,” Alicea said. “Lyon was a real teacher, and he made the decision, pretty quickly, that these men were really only going to be able fully to understand the mind of an artist if they did it themselves.”
By 1933, the group held its first exhibition at the Hatton Gallery at Armstrong College in Newcastle-on-Tyne. They had another as part of the Mass Observation social research project.
By the early 1940s, the group had exhibited in London, and they continued to thrive after Lyon left to become principal of Edinburgh College of Art.
Hall’s play explores the miners’ complicated relationship to art and the mines, as well as with each other. One of the painters, Oliver Kilbourn, who was to devote his life to art while maintaining a position of the mine, has an identity crisis at one point: “If I stop being a miner, how would that impact my work?
“He’s offered a stipend to quit working and just paint,” Alicea said. “He really struggles with that decision because it would mean leaving his whole world behind. Would that end up harming his ability to create?”
The discussions among the miners are similar to those among any group of serious artists but still uniquely their own.
“Who does art belong to? After you create the work, who has ownership of that work,” Alicea said. “Granting access to art and artistic experiences to all is so imperative.”
Perhaps a pitfall of the play is that it could become too entrenched in talking about how art should be.
“But as I’ve been working on it with the actors, it really isn’t like that at all,” Alicea said. “It’s continually interesting and the points being made really get you to think about it differently.”
For those who have no art experience, the play ends up being something of a lesson in “What is the purpose of visual art?”
“Everyone’s opinions and varying perspectives are written so well you can see each person’s point of view,” Alicea said. “I think it leads to meaningful discussion afterwards because you don’t land, certainly I don’t end up landing on ‘Yes, this is how it ought to be.’”
Central to the play is the theme of their surmounting difficulties.
“That’s one of the major points of discussion in the play, that their art is so deeply tied to their work as miners,” Alicea said. “All their work is reflective of their community, the mining community, which is the work that they do.”
The lessons of the play apply to far more than the visual arts.
“As a theater artist, this play resonates for me because I spent so much time and energy trying to create art, getting it out into the world for people to experience,” Alicea said. “And every person’s experience of it is different. The hardship and joy of doing it is you do your best, you put it out into the world and it becomes what it becomes. It’s very relatable to me.”
The big difference between visual art and theater is that painting is a so often solo effort – but the Ashington Group turned it into a collaborative effort without losing their individuality.
“These men continued to meet and to paint, and they did it for 40 years,” Alicea said. “I found it so inspiring that these people started in their 30s and went on until one of them passed away. It was a lifetime of work that they did together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.