It starts with a 21st birthday — the New Year’s Eve of birthdays. It starts with smashing beer steins to cheers and slinging swords in celebration. Except it’s not technically Frederic’s 21st birthday; since he was born on Leap Day he’s really only 5 years old, and still contracted to a band of comically useless and tenderhearted pirates for another 60-plus years. Love-struck Frederic is then caught between his sense of duty and his first love.

That sets the opening for “The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty,” the comic opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert. Its premiere was in 1879, which makes it 143 years old and officially timeless.

