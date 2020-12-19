Just a small indication of Bruce Bouchard’s business acumen came about when he brought The Met: Live in HD, big-screen
live broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera, to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
“When we put in the equipment, we turned it on to test our lovely $50,000 projector — and up on the screen came a soccer match in Germany,” Bouchard said. “And wow! Was that an epiphany?!
“Free sports was a wonderful discovery that really fed the community and demystified the elitism and made it truly a theater for everyone,” Bouchard said.
The first Met broadcast at the Paramount — Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” — was in early October of 2013, and it was four hours long. The first Red Sox playoff game was scheduled the same day at 5:15.
“So when the first opera came down, the well-dressed bejeweled opera crowd walked out as the Red Sox swag-wearing nation walked in,” Bouchard said. “I would have loved to have filmed that moment. It was as good for sports as it was for opera. That was my single favorite moment in 12½ years.”
Friday was Bouchard’s last day at the Paramount. He actually stepped down as executive director July 1, and Eric Mallette, longtime programming director, became interim executive director, then executive director Nov. 23. Bouchard has focused fundraising and development since Mallette’s interim appointment.
“Bruce leaves behind a legacy any new executive director would be privileged to carry forward and grow,” Mallette said.
When Bouchard came to the Paramount in 2008, he was unlike anything the theater or Rutland had seen before. He was a consummate theater professional who co-founded and co-directed two award-winning theaters. At Capital Repertory Company in Albany, New York, he mounted 86 full productions in 14 seasons; at Saratoga Stages in Saratoga Springs, New York, he was active in the development of more than 100 new plays. Bouchard had also acted on Broadway and off, and in film, produced independently for stage and television, and lectured on theater.
“The minute you meet him, you see he’s not your average person,” Laurie Mecier, then-president of the Paramount board, said at the time. “He’s exactly what a theater, arts and entertainment place needs. He’s full of energy, he’s full of ideas. He likes to try different things. He likes to shake it up a little bit.”
When Bouchard began his tenure as executive director, he found the Paramount underused and very much in debt. There had been four directors in seven years.
“That’s going to create some chaos,” Bouchard said earlier this week. He told the board, “We just needed to calm down, get focused, blow up the building and rebuild it back up.
“We need to remake this place top-to-bottom: branding, marketing, obviously the presenting and performance mission,” Bouchard told the board. “All of it had to be done.”
Within 15 weeks, the deficit was reduced from $142,000 to $71,000. And Bouchard made no claims of having done it on his own.
“It was a great group of people,” Bouchard said. “All I had to do was wave a wand, and they became responsive. These people are uber-professionals, they really are. And they got down with me, and we all did it together.
“And without question, I think the biggest break I got was a human break in the person of Mr. Mallette,” Bouchard said. “The biggest accomplishment was expanding the universe of what was possible at 30 Center Street. And the second biggest accomplishment was having Eric and his formidable accomplishments by my side. I couldn’t have done it without him. It’s so wonderful that it’s going to be his theater.”
Bouchard and Mallette made a stellar team. The Paramount went from 50-70 to 160 dates a year. They started with a gross annual budget of $695,000 in 2008; 2020 would have reached some $1.75 million, if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the theater down.
But Bouchard had to coax the Paramount board into supporting his seemingly extravagant plans.
“When I was being hired by the board, I said, ‘Look, your artist compensation is very low. We need to go to the $40,000 and $50,000 acts,’” he said. “ ‘Here’s how it works: gamble big, get big; gamble big, get big; gamble big, get big; gamble big, lose. Even that fourth one you lose on, it’s a loss worth taking, a loss leader, because it continues to increase the profile of the building.”
Bouchard cited as a perfect example the 2014 performance at the Paramount by superstar jazz trumpeter and bandleader Wynton Marsalis.
“Early on, Eric came with to me with Wynton Marsalis, and my instinct was we’d lose $10,000,” Bouchard said. “But let’s go ahead and do it because $10,000 is well worth losing, because we’re going to see people walk through these doors that aren’t just from Rutland County.”
Another person Bouchard credits with the Paramount’s success during his tenure is the Rutland graphic designer Lyz Tomsuden.
“Eric said that this is the woman who’s going to help us create our new brand,” Bouchard said. “In 12 years, I’ve given her two tiny (critical) notes. She’s unbelievably talented. She immediately established the brand — everybody knows it — and that was a huge help to us. We made the new logo, which was modern and hip and active — something you want to be a part of.”
Bouchard noted only two disappointments. First was his theater development program that brought to Rutland three summer residencies of Bedlam, one of New York’s foremost experimental theaters.
“I thought it was some of the most interesting theater work that I’ve seen in the state. We brought four musicals in development,” Bouchard said. “That’s the stuff that inspired me most because I’m a theater guy. I wish it could have gained more of an audience.”
The same problem occurred with the Paramount’s investment in classical music, when the theater collaborated with New York’s Young Concert Artists to bring up-and-coming young musicians for Rutland for Passages at the Paramount.
“I’m very proud that we did 40 Passages concerts in 10 years — but it just wasn’t sustainable,” Bouchard said. The audiences kept getting smaller and smaller.”
From the beginning, Bouchard’s greatest concern was the Rutland community, where he plans to remain in his “retirement.”
“I grew up in the late ’60s, so I really crave that which is unpretentious,” he said. “And I think that is one of Rutland’s greatest assets — it is not pretentious. Everybody just wants to have a good time.”
Always at his place at the entrance of the theater at performances — to be the face of the theater and to greet the audience — Bouchard was able to size up his constituency.
“From very early on, the observation that quickly occurred to me was it was the first place I’ve ever worked where no one walks into the theater with any attitude. My artistic chops were made in New York City, where you could feel the attitude.
“In this town, they walk in and turn into 12-year-old children. That’s really awesome,” Bouchard said. “They just want to have a good time.”
“Bruce helped create a brand that everyone in the community can be proud of,” Charles Coughlin, current board president, said. “The Paramount is a beacon of success for the region, and we are forever grateful for his contributions toward that end.”
What will Bouchard do next? Two longtime mentors told him, “under penalty of death” to “Do nothing for six months!” And then “Let it come to you.”
“There’s no question that I would love to stay relevant,” Bouchard said. “I just don’t know what that is.”
