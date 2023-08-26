Formed over a decade ago by Avi Salloway, art-rock band Billy Wylder has quietly evolved into one of the most compelling groups on the independent music scene.
Salloway, a 2007 graduate of the University of Vermont and who has deep connections to the Green Mountain State, brings his globally minded band back to Vermont for a four-show run in support of a much-anticipated new Billy Wylder album.
“Trying to Get Free,” released Friday, finds Salloway and his diverse crew of musicians hitting its collective stride with a spellbinding nine-song set that shines on Salloway’s inspired songwriting and vision for the singular band, which has never sounded better.
“It really feels like the next dimension of Billy Wylder,” said Salloway on Monday in a phone interview.
“I feel like we’ve really grown into our sound and the general ethos and soul of the band,” he said. “It’s captured on this album and how we’re playing live these days, which really feels fresh and exciting.”
Salloway was in Boston, where most of the current Billy Wylder band members are based, after kicking off a month-long tour of the northeast.
Salloway, 38, who grew up in a musical family in Barrington, Rhode Island, is currently splitting his time between Los Angeles — where he moved from Boston in late 2021 — and Hancock.
The latter locale, a rented place by the Long Trail’s Middlebury Gap, is not far from where the musician and activist spent summers “immersed in music and Green Mountain life” at Camp Killooleet, which was run by the late folk icon Pete Seeger’s brother John and his wife Ellie Seeger.
“I love Vermont,” said Salloway. “It’s hard to part ways and be full-time Los Angeles, so I’ve been lucky enough to be spending time in both places.”
Salloway started making a name for himself with fellow UVM-er Celia Woodsmith — now a Grammy-nominated member of Della Mae and Say Darling — as the lauded duo Avi & Celia and later as Hey Mama.
He formed Billy Wylder in 2011, naming the self-described “art-folk-rock” band in homage to his late grandmother, Wilma “Billie” Hotaling.
Soon after, though, he was asked to tour with Bombino, the stage name of Nigerian singer and guitar wizard Omara Moctar, who the New York Times called “one of the world’s greatest living blues guitarists.”
Salloway played guitar in Bombino’s band 2013-16, touring the world and soaking in the Tuareg guitar master’s distinctive “desert blues” sound, an experience he describes as “an incredible journey” that “deeply inspired my guitar playing and world view.”
Touring with Bombino and traveling the world also inspired him to write the material for his sophomore Billy Wylder album, 2018’s “Strike the Match.”
“It connected a lot of dots for me, musically and culturally,” said Salloway in a 2021 interview, referring to the folk music of the Seegers and his grandparents folk and early Mississippi blues music.
“It just informed my whole musical equilibrium, of how I hear music and where it comes from and where I’m able to let it take me as I create with my own voice.”
‘Trying to Get Free’
“Trying to Get Free” follows the release of Billy Wylder’s 2021 EP, “Whatcha Looking For,” all four songs of which are included on the new full-length album.
The propulsive “Whatcha Looking For” finds desert blues-rock meeting psychedelic pop over a driving dance-inducing groove, while the mesmerizing “Sahara” rides offbeat funk and incredible instrumentalism to great effect. And the languid and sultry “Santiago” is enhanced by Salloway’s Leonard Cohen-like lyrics.
That said, it’s the five new songs on “Trying to Get Free” that find Billy Wylder soaring to even greater heights.
Trippy opener “Flower to the Sun” marries deft desert blues-rock guitar with a shimmering psychedelia and dreamy vocals, while the breezy “Farasha” — which means “butterfly” in Arabic — is a beautiful tune about cultural metamorphosis with telling lines like “I dig witches of the past / the badass queens in the current cast.”
“We Are the Ones” is a mellow yet gorgeous stunner of a song that brims with optimism while delivering such cautionary lyrics as “paradise on fire / our home has burned on down / smoke signals tell us / time to turn around.”
“Ones & Zeros” rides a funky groove, while the title track is a slow-burning anthem that Salloway wrote the day after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
“A billion people at our fingertips / never felt so far away” sings Salloway. “Truth is lost in the webs / cut the strings of our marionettes.”
Though Billy Wylder’s rhythm section has changed a bit over the years, Salloway said “the core of my creative collaboration and partnership in the band” has been with talented Boston-based musician Rob Flax (violin, synth, vocals), who has been a key contributor for the past 10 years.
The current touring lineup includes Argentinian multi-instrumentalist Bianca Cabili on bass and vocals, and Cuban-born Ricardo Guerra on drums and vocals.
The “bicoastal international band,” as Salloway calls Billy Wylder, and its music reflects his love for travel.
“My worldview continues to just expand the more I travel and perform and connect with different cultures,” he said.
“I feel very fortunate to have been immersed with some really influential leadership in my life,” said Salloway — referring to Pete Seeger, Bombino and Manu Chao — “these kinds of people that cross over performing artist roles and are ambassadors of communities and change and direct action.”
“I love the musical landscape because — especially in a live space — we can really bring together disparate communities of people,” he said, “and break down these social barriers that are put up in so many different political or social media spaces and start to really build community and understanding.”
“I love being able to do that through creativity and music,” added Salloway. “It continues to give me purpose.”
“Trying to Get Free” is available on all streaming platforms.
