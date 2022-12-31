After months of worry and struggling, Vermont theater has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic spectacularly. Not only have there been spectacular productions, they have included musicals, dramas and comedies. And community theater also has made a spectacular comeback.
Spectacular premieres
Doug Anderson, artistic director of Opera Company of Middlebury and Town Hall Theater, revealed himself to be a musical theater composer and lyricist with the world premiere of “Welcome to Paradise.” With book by the late Patty McKenny, the sophisticated and witty musical tells the story of a woman seeking her lost husband, perhaps a member of the CIA or even the Mafia. Sung by Vermont opera soprano Suzanne Kantorski in her musical theater debut, “I Still Want the Moon,” the show’s anthem, in which the protagonist sings of her hope and unwillingness to give up — or settle — summarizes the show. It tears at the heart strings with bittersweet joy and could easily stand alone. A spectacular success.
Another original musical — and spectacular success — was Northern Stage’s “The Railway Station,” based on the children’s book by Edith Nesbit. As a substitute for the usual often tried and trite holiday show, Carol Dunne and Eric Love adapted the book, adding music and lyrics by Jane Shaw and Mark Hartman, to create a new family “classic,” whose young stars showcased the company’s education program. With some work this full-scale musical might be ready for Broadway — only Broadway would ruin the heartbreaking and heartwarming intimacy of this Vermont gem.
Just spectacular
And there is just purely spectacular musical theater. Northern Stage’s “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” again directed by Dunne, the company’s artistic director, didn’t stop to breathe. This classic farce, with book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle, enjoyed 22 fine actors and singers who filled the stage leaving the audience barely able to control its laughter. It even had a full coterie of dancing girls (and boys) that nearly overwhelmed the 240-seat theater.
Right behind was Weston Theater Company’s “Hair,” also directed by the artistic director, Sarah Gellert. “Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,” with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, isn’t as notorious as it was when it premiered in 1968. But Weston’s extravagant production delivered all the fun and tragedy as it told the story of a “tribe” of hippies fighting conscription into the Vietnam War, while struggling to deal with the sexual revolution. The songs may have been familiar, and tragedy tempered by humor, but the emotional effect was undeniable. It was spectacular.
Excellent premieresThere also were premieres of “straight” plays that were spectacular in their own right, and Dorset Theatre Festival was responsible for two. Heidi Armbruster’s autobiographical one-woman show, “Scarecrow,” directed by another artistic director, Dina Janis, invites the audience into the last 33 days of her farmer-father’s life and the following year. Only in theater could such a personal story be terribly funny, deeply touching and very powerful — it was downright entertaining.
In Dorset’s “Thirst,” Irish-American playwright Ronán Noone explores the other side of that fateful day in Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey into Night.” The action follows three servants as they deal with the insanity of the Tyrones — but the three have plenty of their own, and it’s also alcohol-fueled. Expertly directed by Broadway playwright Theresa Rebeck, it was a marvel of ensemble acting and an intense emotional experience. It offered something the O’Neill doesn’t — hope.
Montpelier’s tiny Lost Nation theater offered a couple of exceptional premieres, as well. In June, Abby Paige shocked her audience with the bizarre legend of Marie-Josephe Corriveau when she performed her serio-comic one-woman show retelling her quest for identity. Her one-woman show, “Les Filles du Quoi,” loosely translated as “The Daughters of Whom,” confronting her French-Canadian ancestry, was strange, but funny — and poignant.
In September, Maura O’Brien played the title role in the premiere of Northfield playwright Jeanne Beckwith’s “Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story,” that — accurately — proved more fantastic than legend. O’Brien, as that unique woman, tells her story to fellow star Will Rogers — and a doozy of a story it is! (For example, at 15, Annie beat an expert marksman in a shooting contest — so she married him!)
A new professional company, Northfield-based-Dirt Road Theater, presented the premiere of Vermont playwright Tamar Cole’s “The Ties That Bind” at Barre Universalist Church (now a performance space). The troubling play dissects motives as three characters face the untimely death of a loved one. This was intense intimate theater well performed.
Just excellence
Another kind of spectacular was just plain excellent theater, and nothing fit that description better than Weston Theater Company’s “Marry Me a Little.” In this arrangement of Stephen Sondheim songs, directed by Michael Berresse, the interaction between Margo Siebert and David Bonanno, which delights both — without ever meeting each other, was simply irresistible. This was the excellent theater that Weston is famous for.
Middlebury Acting Company, Town Hall Theater’s resident professional theater, had a couple of winners, both about academia and neither of them very “nice.” In April, the timely twofer “Niceties” by Eleanor Burgess, instead of pitting conservative against liberal, it’s millennial liberal against baby boomer liberal — and if that weren’t enough, it’s Black confronting white. October brought Joshua Harmon’s biting satire “Admissions,” where woke isn’t as woke as it thinks it is, and we find out just how far some liberals are actually willing to go for position. Both were perfect for the theater’s hometown of Middlebury College.
Burlington’s Vermont Stage Company had a couple, too. In April, Lucas Hnath’s “The Thin Place,” proved a taut psychic thriller — really! Directing by Jordan Gullikson and excellent acting kept the audience and this critic on the edges of their seats. “Annapurna,” Sharr White’s two-person black comic-drama about love lost and possibly retrieved, starring Chris Caswell and J. Stephen Brantley, and directed by Susan Palmer, chronicled the failure of a divorce — entertaining and deeply touching, but not always pretty.
Community excellence
Spectacular, too, was the comeback of community theater. Most spectacular — in this case, powerful — was BarnArts production of Tennessee Williams’ classic “A Streetcar Named Desire” in South Pomfret. It was riveting, thanks to excellent direction by Linda Treash and fine ensemble acting. Katie Cawley’s performance as Blanche DuBois, powerful and sympathetic, was as good as any this year — community or professional.
Marshfield’s quirky rural Unadilla Theatre returned with its usual flair. In June, Joanne Greenberg brought her directing prowess to Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” performed by some of Unadilla’s most colorful actors — with a little professional help. The annual Gilbert and Sullivan was “Iolanthe,” and thanks much to the professional directing of Erik Kroncke and Mary Jane Austin, proved most entertaining. And thanks, of course, to some delightful and hilarious portrayals.
In November, Stage Write, a group normally dedicated to readings, fully produced Paul Slade’s political satire “The Outsider” at Rutland’s Tuttle Hall Theater, and it was bitingly funny. Another Greenberg directing effort, it featured a particularly good cast in a fast-paced comedy that just bordered on farce — without going over the line to silliness. Hopefully, Stage Write will produce more.
That certainly wasn’t all the memorable community theater this year. Adamant’s QuarryWorks opened with “Song and Dance Man,” George M. Cohan’s tribute to vaudeville, and followed with its traditional children’s show and several other shows. Unique was Jim Thompson’s funny and poignant “Halfway There,” affectionately satirizing the mental health network, that premiered in May at the Barre Opera House.
Finally, closing out the year was a new community theater making its debut. Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company presented a charming production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.” Though no “West Side Side Story” or “My Fair Lady,” it was well-produced with some good singing and acting resulting in an entertaining evening. Hopefully, we’ll hear more from these folks — as well as all the other theaters I’ve mentioned.
Jim Lowe is theater critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
