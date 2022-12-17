It’s no surprise to me or any of my readers that Vermont is filled with very talented very artistic folks — but sometimes it’s not what we expect.
For example, who’d have thought that Rutland, considered an industrial town, is home to three virtuoso organists? And that a bunch of Plainfield folks could create a comic film noir that would give “Saturday Night Live” a run for its money? Coincidentally, this column is based on two events, both happening on Dec. 9
Rutland organists
On the evening before, three organists came together to celebrate the Dec. 10 200th birthday César Franck at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. Ostensibly a celebration of the Belgian-born French composer, it was as much it was a showcase of these virtuoso organists — all Rutland church organists.
I am not experienced enough with organ music, particularly Romanic and modern, to feel comfortable reviewing the concert. However, this event was too important let go without comment.
Alastair Stout is minister of music at Grace Church where he regularly performs outside of church services. William Gower-Johnson is organist and director of music at Christ the King (Catholic) Church and John Riddle is organist and choirmaster of Trinity Episcopal Church. Each performed one of Franck’s Three Organ Chorales, large and complex works considered among the composer’s great works.
Franck (1822-90) was a French Romantic composer, pianist, organist and teacher, but he remains revered for only a few works. Aside from the organ chorales, his 1879 Piano Quintet in F minor; 1884 Prelude, Chorale and Fugue for piano; 1885 Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra; 1886 Sonata in A Major for violin and piano; 1888 Symphony in D minor and, of course, his beloved motet “Panis angelicus,” all remain in the standard repertoire.
At the Dec. 9 recital, the Three Organ Preludes were performed in reverse order. All three had their own rhythm and choice of registration — stops, or sets of pipes that define the sound of the notes. Grace Church’s organ, a three-manual (keyboard) electro-pneumatic (electrically controlled, rather than the Baroque mechanical action) Aeolian-Skinner built by the Boston company 1946-49, has been updated to 48 ranks — sets of pipes.
Stout, in Chorale Prelude No. 3 in A minor, proved the most charismatic of the three, enthusiastically bringing the audience through the often brooding, powerful and complex journey. Gower-Johnson, in No. 2 in B minor, though quieter in approach, invited the audience in with his musical storytelling. In No. 3 in E Major, John Riddle emphasized the Romanticism with inviting warmth.
It would be great if we could hear more from these excellent organists. Not only could area audiences enjoy some wonderful organ music, I might learn to review organists.
For the latest music programs at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, go online to gracechurchvt.org
Homegrown film noir
At first, it seemed like the cast comprised the whole town of Plainfield, when I realized that only eight actors appeared as the 22 characters in “The Case of the Time Traveling Serial Killer,” a ridiculously funny film noir detective story that premiered Dec. 9 at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. The creators call it a black comedy, but slapstick black farce might be more accurate.
(I was unable to attend the opening but was generously provided with video access.)
In the film, Plainfield singer-songwriter Penny Towers plays the lead role of gumshoe detective Tony Labatchi Jr. in 1946 Los Angeles (Montpelier). (S)he is brought onto a case where a mysterious evil character is traveling through the decades killing women for no clear reason.
Veronica Lancaster (Towers again) seeks the help of retired detective Tony Labatchi Sr. (Jay Carney) when her sister Amelia (Towers, of course) becomes one of the killer’s victims. (In fact, Towers plays nearly half the roles.) When Labatchi Sr. is mistakenly arrested, he looks to his son Tony Jr. to save the day.
Not getting anywhere, Tony Jr. turns to a psychic (Andrée Frazier), who steers him to a hidden time machine. Entering the 21st century, Tony Jr. faces a series of misadventures in search of the monstrous killer — whose name turns out to be Mengele (Frank Farbehind), named for the Nazis’ “Angel of Death.” And so it goes …
If you think I’ve given away too much of this hour-long lurid tale, hardly! It’s one unexpected adventure after another, filmed in a style that is so homespun that it become part of the wonderful comedy.
A big part of the film is the compelling original background music. The original soundtrack album for the film is being simultaneously released digitally online. The music is by: Alan Hovden, Greg Johnson, Rapazzi (Bobby & Leslie Sahlen, Jay Carney and Nery Bauer), Penny Towers, Frank Farbehind, Strewing, Gregofi, Dreamatorium and Lar Duggan.
I don’t yet know the plans for the film, but you can see the trailer at bit.ly/film-1217
More information can be found through the producer Starburst Records (along with Towers), online at www.starburstrecords.com
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
