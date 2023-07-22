Now two weeks ago, 48 hours of rain completely changed Vermont’s summer arts scene. Severe flooding paralyzed downtowns, destroyed or rendered impassable necessary roads — to say nothing of the destruction of lives and personal property.
However, like 2011’s Hurricane Irene and the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont arts organizations are again — granted, at great cost — rallying and delivering. Here are just a few updates:
For the third time in my memory, the venerable Weston Playhouse was flooded, destroying its basement, bringing its spectacular production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” to a halt. Not able to return, Weston Theater Company presented three concert performances at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester. No word yet on “Singin’ in the Rain” that is scheduled for Aug. 3 to 20 at the Playhouse.
Weston is fortunate to have another theater, its modern playhouse at Walker Farm. “What the Constitution Means to Me” started late but is up and running Tuesday-Sunday through July 30. For tickets or information, go to westontheater.org online.
Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater was in the process of mounting the big musical “The Addams Family” with guest director Eric Love, its largest in years, when the flooding shut down its home at Montpelier City Hall, which is expected remained closed for several months. Lost Nation was able to move the production to the Barre Opera House where it will present two performances, at 7:30 p.m. today (July 22), and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23. For tickets, go to lostnationtheater.org online.
One of our tiniest community theaters, QuarryWorks Theater was forced to shut down its effervescent musical “Call Me Madam” when it became nearly impossible to reach Adamant. “Roxaboxen,” its planned children’s show, was also canceled, For the latest, go online to www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Unadilla Theatre, Vermont’s largest community theater(s), was able to complete its two very successful concurrent productions, Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” and Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” despite some barely passable Marshfield roads. Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” was canceled for casting reasons, however Unadillla will be presenting four performances of Rimsky-Korsakov’s one-act opera, “Mozart and Salieri,” Aug. 3-12. For tickets go to unadilla.org online.
Not all theaters that we cover are suffering. Dorset Theatre Festival is going fine, and will premiere Lia Romero’s “Still,” with Tim Daly and Jayne Atkinson, beginning this weekend. Information and tickets are available at dorsettheatrefestival.org online.
Opera North continues its success at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. “Cavalcade of Stars & Arias,” its unique blend of opera and circus, was a big success, and its excellent production of Bizet’s “Carmen” sold out. The season closes with four performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s controversial “Carousel” July 27-30. Tickets and information are available at operanorth.org online.
Classical music luck is mixed. The much-anticipated performance by pianist Adam Tendler and flutist Michael Avitabile at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant was canceled for the same reason as QuarryWorks. For information about future series concerts, go to www.fsmac-quarryworks.org online.
The Craftsbury Chamber Players barely dodged a bullet. The question was not only if the audience could get there, but the Players themselves. The Wednesday, July 12 performance at Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester went without a hitch, but the Hardwick Town House concert had to be moved to Saturday. That said, the Craftsbury Chamber Players are on a roll. Tickets and information are available at craftsburychamberplayers.org online.
Some, local visual arts, however, aren’t faring so well. Studio Place Arts in Barre is closed until further notice due to destruction in downtown Barre; updates at www.studioplacearts.com online. However, all programs at Montpelier’s T.W. Wood Gallery are full-on; information at www.twwoodgallery.org And, per Page D1, Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center is on a roll.
These are just a few of the Vermont arts organizations that will be fighting for their financial lives. If you can, help.
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.