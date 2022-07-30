Adamant
The Adamant Music School, Vermont’s summer piano school, has returned full-force after a two-year hiatus, a consequence of COVID-19. Pictured is its main building, one of its many facilities — home to 43 pianos in total.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Adamant Music School, Vermont’s august rural summer school for pianists of all ages and levels, is back after a two-year hiatus, a consequence of COVID-19.

“We figure we did pretty well to have 20 students the year after COVID,” explained Alex Last, the school’s president, over coffee at the Bohemian Bakery in Montpelier. “For our master-class weeks, we had almost 30 students for our class with John O’Conor, and 15 for Christopher Elton, a wonderful teacher.”

