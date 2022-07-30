Adamant Music School, Vermont’s august rural summer school for pianists of all ages and levels, is back after a two-year hiatus, a consequence of COVID-19.
“We figure we did pretty well to have 20 students the year after COVID,” explained Alex Last, the school’s president, over coffee at the Bohemian Bakery in Montpelier. “For our master-class weeks, we had almost 30 students for our class with John O’Conor, and 15 for Christopher Elton, a wonderful teacher.”
This summer marks the 80th anniversary of the school’s founding by Edwine Behre, Alice Mary Kimball and Harry Godfrey in 1942. The late Frank Suchomel, once a student at the school, was its longtime president. Veteran faculty member Matthew Manwarren is currently artistic and executive director.
Adamant is continuing to maintain its famed easygoing attitude.
“A couple in the (concert audience) said to me, ‘Is this a private (academic) event, it just seems like a family function?’ I said, ‘No, we’ve always had that feeling,’” Last said “I think that’s what the founders and Frank Suchomel wanted, that feeling like a family, non-competitive and unpretentious. That’s the way we try to run our programs.”
This is the school’s first year without a master class by the legendary pianist Menahem Pressler, who is now 98.
“I’m happy to say he called me up about the reopening,” Last said. “He’s a very nice guy.”
Adamant will end what it calls its “Traditional Session” with a public concert by students at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Adamant Community Center. The master classes are one week each, while the Traditional Session is three weeks with five teachers, and all include public student concerts.
“We have a wonderful facility — 43 pianos, 30 practice studios, bedrooms for about 30, and a dining room,” Last said. “We have about 20 students. We had a few cancellations at the end. We could have up to 30.”
There will be two master-class weeks in August, pianist Jeffrey Cohen and violinist Lucie Robert teaching piano and violin.
“And then we have (pianists) Alvin Chow and Angela Cheng from Oberlin, who were students of Pressler,” Last said. “They’re coming for the (formerly) Pressler week, which is two weeks before Labor Day.”
In coming years, Last hopes to expand the scope of the Adamant Music School.
“We see Adamant continuing our roots of what we see as our traditional session, where we have young pianists and not so young pianists come in, nurtured in our beautiful setting,” he said.
“We would also love to have much more community involvement,” he said. “One person, not currently a faculty member, wants to have a summer program for children to play four-hands music.
“We’re getting much more involved in the local classical music scene, children in particular, and the young at heart also,” Last said. “We start at the end of June, but I see no reason we can’t start at the beginning of June. The only problem is the insects!
“Some of our buildings are built for heat, so we would like to see programs going into September and October,” Last said. “We would like local people involved, not necessarily superstar pianists, because that is the tradition of the place.”
This summer, Last, the New Yorker, found our local rural life. O’Conor always has a small party, and this year someone’s car got stuck in a ditch and had to call AAA at 11 p.m.
“Some people were watching and gave applause,” Last said. “Some neighbors wrote to complain about the noise — but the second paragraph said, ‘Congratulations on having such a great week! Sounds like you had a great party’”
Welcome to Vermont, Alex.
