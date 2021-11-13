Stephen Goldberg is back! And for the first time ever the 82-year-old highly pedigreed jazz trumpeter will appear on stage with his daughter. Not only that, perhaps Vermont’s most daring playwright has written a new book sharing some of his more interesting — and outrageous — work.
And with any luck, he’s working on a new play.
“I’m going out in a blaze!” Goldberg said, laughing.
Burlington City Arts will present Stephen Goldberg & Friends in a joint concert with Emma Sky’s Slut Magic at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Burlington City Hall Auditorium.
“Emma’s not going to do jazz. She’s found her own voice, her own thing,” Goldberg said recently from his Burlington home.
“We’re not going to do: we do a set and they do a set,” he said. “I’ve fixed it so both groups are on stage the whole time, and we go back and forth — and maybe sometimes we’ll cross over. It’ll be interesting if one has effect on the other — or how the audience will react.”
Goldberg is perhaps best known for his edgy plays, but his life as a jazz musician stretches more than 60 years. He’s played with Stevie Wonder, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, The Brooklyn Bridge, and even opened for Ray Charles. Goldberg continues to perform as a jazz musician and composer with his own groups.
His most recent project, Stephen Goldberg & Friends — with Joe Moore, saxophones; Pat Markley, fretless bass; Dov Schiller, drums; Kenny Dunbar, percussion; and Goldberg, brass — is what you’ll hear Nov. 20. Their first EP will be released on all streaming platforms this fall.
“Steve Moore is more of a blues player — but this isn’t that at all,”” Goldberg said. “We aren’t playing any standards. It’s pretty much improvised music. I told them: Don’t even think of it as jazz — but I guess it is. No chord instrument: I’ve always liked to play music without a chord instrument — it gives you more freedom.”
Sky, who attended the University of Vermont on a full music scholarship, is the daughter of Goldberg and late folk singer-songwriter Rachel Bissex (1956-2005). Sky’s band Slut Magic performs what it describes as an angsty, sonic make-out style from Brooklyn. Recent releases include gritty covers of songs by Britney Spears and The Spice Girls.
Over the past three years, the group — Sky on vocals and violin, Shannon Zakarison on drums, Hot Boyfriend on guitar, and Marc Hall on bass — has made dream-inspired indie punk and garage pop with Laruicci Records and Rock Hand Records. Slut Magic’s 2020 album “Trauma Queen” was unleashed on toxic-green vinyl. Prior to COVID, the four toured throughout the U.K., the southern and middle parts of the U.S.
“It’s pretty much ‘glitter punk rock’,” Goldberg said. “They like the dress-up thing. It’s kind of cool. They bought an old limo that they do their tours in. Her husband plays guitar in the group. All I can say is it’s fun.”
Goldberg’s new book “Rants Raves & Ricochets” is at the publisher, Fomite Press, which published his “Screwed: Five Plays” in 2013, nearly ready for release.
“It’s things I’ve written since 1982,” he said. “There’s no plays or dialogue, or anything like that. I hate to use the word poetry, because it’s not nice and sweet and pretty — it’s certainly not that. There’s one kind of novella in there that I wrote. So that was a lot to get done.”
Goldberg hopes the book will be out by the time of the concert, or at least to have some hard copies at the concert.
“And I plan to release an album at the same time,” he said. “I don’t know if they release albums anymore, but my daughter knows the whole music scene. She’s going to take care of it for me.”
Born in Queens, Goldberg began his creative life as a jazz trumpet player. In the early ‘80s, the Nimbus Dance Company came to Johnson State College for a residency, and Goldberg was the New York ensemble’s music director. There he met playwright John Ford Noonan, who encouraged him to turn his dialogue into plays. “The Sand Trap,” though actually written in St. Croix, was Goldberg’s first formal effort. Since then, Goldberg has written and produced more than 20 plays in Vermont.
Burlington actor Paul Schnabel, who has appeared in many of Goldberg’s plays, once told me: “The characters that he inhabits his plays with, I just have a natural affinity for — the sort of down-and-out, the beautiful loser-type that is in every one of his plays. I think that’s what attracts me to his work — those characters.”
And, despite the darkness of Goldberg’s plays, Schnabel never finds them depressing.
“I think they’re very funny,” he said. “Yeah, they’re dark, yeah, they’re black comedy. They’re always funny; there is always a sense of humor underlying the most despairing moments in his plays. There’s always something that is quirky and amusing about everything.”
Goldberg has written only four plays since the untimely death of his wife Rachel Bissex of breast cancer in 2005. “Waiting for Angels” in 2013 was his last, but he’s hoping for more.
“I really, really miss it so much,” Goldberg said. “I really, really want to (write another play), so hopefully, yea. I want to do something new.”
Jim Lowe is theater critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached by email at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.