That Vermont musicians, nonclassical in particular, struggle to make a living comes as no surprise. But Big Heavy World, in its “Vermont Music Ecosystem Development Survey Findings Report,” released in December, reveals just how our musicians feel about it.
And they have a pretty good case, given that 83% made less than $15,000 in 2018 from music industry sources. It’s no surprise that 76% complained of the difficulty of making a viable income. And the rest of the numbers weren’t much rosier.
However, more than just underscoring Vermont nonclassical musicians’ fragile financial situation, between the lines it offers all sorts of opportunities for musicians and their friends to change that. Still, it may take some heavy lifting to make it happen.
Vermont’s classical musicians don’t have it much easier, but they work in a more established world, albeit with its own problems.
With funding from a Rural Business Development Grant from USDA Rural Development and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the volunteers of Big Heavy World, a Burlington-based music advocacy organization, surveyed Vermont’s popular music industry. Working with the international consulting firm Sound Diplomacy — which used the Austin Music Survey as a model – to analyze the results, Big Heavy World has analyzed the results and made them available to the public.
The survey boasts 204 individual responses. The average age was 40 or older, male and white. Only 15% were female, while women represent 51% of the population. While the number of African Americans was close to the population at 1.5%, Hispanics and Asians each were represented by 1% as opposed to their 2% of the population.
Some 70% called themselves “musical artists,” 57% performers and 13% songwriters. Their work was 59% live performance, 22% songwriting, 9% audio engineering, 9% music education, 5% event production, and 4% audio mixing. Some 74% had 10 or more years of music experience.
Genre was described as 15% acoustic, 14% rock. (Five classical musicians were represented.) Five percent own a music business. Only one in four lives exclusively from music-related jobs.
These statistics reveal the stark situation Vermont musicians find themselves in. While no surprise to anyone in the industry, they should shock others. Remember, these folks have families to feed, educate and clothe. Do you want a Vermont without them? Would you work for what they do?
The musicians’ ideas as to what might help are pretty predictable. They urge the establishment of “a responsible grant system for individuals and organizations and improve three key areas in the Vermont music ecosystem: artistic development, music industry mobility, and developing dry music venues and listening rooms that are accessible to minors.”
They would appreciate help from the government (which one isn’t specified) in support for making recordings in Vermont studios, and help encouraging “promoters to use local acts with touring artists.” Some were looking for more educational possibilities, while others were looking for more opportunities to teach.
Other worthy desires include more rehearsal facilities (particularly for younger musicians), more networking possibilities and “a digital one-stop online resource site that allows for peer-to-peer skill sharing and compiles all available support services in Vermont.” (Actually, Big Heavy World’s broad and multifaceted website fills many of these needs.)
There isn’t anything unreasonable here except that the government would — or could — be a major player in all of this. The Vermont Arts Council often is insensitive and unimaginative in its granting process, but its funds are, in fact, minuscule. And the National Endowment for the Arts requires amazing expertise to deal with and the chances for success aren’t high.
Big Heavy World is to be congratulated.
Considered from a different point of view, this report is a trove of opportunities for music entrepreneurs. True, almost nobody has money to give away, but much of the above could be delivered through services. Vermont’s popular-music system is almost totally disorganized.
Individuals or groups might create booking services, PR and production assistance and other organizing services that could survive on modest fees. Many of Vermont’s traditional music schools already include popular and traditional music in their curricula, but there might be more possibilities.
I don’t make light of the plight of Vermont’s performing musicians, but perhaps as an arts society we could improve the situation a bit. It’s worth a try.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
