Lowe Down
Buy Now

Postponed from Jan. 7, the Robert De Cormier Centennial Celebration, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Rutland’s Grace Church, will feature six Vermont choruses. Here De Cormier is seen in rehearsal with the Vermont Symphony Chorus at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland.

 Albert J. Marro / Staff File Photo

Robert De Cormier was born on Jan. 7, 1922 — 100 years ago, plus some now.

Vermont was all set to celebrate the legendary choral conductor’s 100th birthday Jan. 7 when COVID-19 decimated the ranks of the participants and forced postponement.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.