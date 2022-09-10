Robert De Cormier was born on Jan. 7, 1922 — 100 years ago, plus some now.
Vermont was all set to celebrate the legendary choral conductor’s 100th birthday Jan. 7 when COVID-19 decimated the ranks of the participants and forced postponement.
Well, the time is now.
Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church will host the rescheduled Robert De Cormier Centennial Celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Participating vocal ensembles are: Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont, Castleton University Chamber Singers, Counterpoint Chorus, Greater Burlington Children’s Chorus, Solaris Vocal Ensemble and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus.
De Cormier died Nov. 7, 2017, in Rutland at age 95, leaving as a legacy a new world of vocal and choral music in his chosen state. Following are excerpts from my Jan. 1 Lowe Down honoring De Cormier.
Before creating the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus in 1993, and Counterpoint, Vermont’s only professional vocal ensemble in 1999, he had been music director of the New York Choral Society, pop star Harry Belafonte and the popular folk trio, Peter, Paul and Mary.
“He genuinely believed that music could change the world, had seen it happen, wanted it to happen more so. That passion is what drove him to create great music,” explained Dawn Willis, De Cormier’s assistant director during his 20 years leading the VSO Chorus.
“Robert was a person who dedicated his life in a very unusual way to the betterment of humanity. And it mattered to him so much that he said that music was part of that,” added Nathaniel Lew, who took over the reins of Counterpoint when De Cormier retired.
De Cormier and his wife Louise, who died April 24 at age 93, a professional actress who performed often at the Weston Playhouse, made Vermont their home, first part-time and then full-time, for some 60 years.
When De Cormier received the Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in Arts in 2002, then-Lt. Gov. Douglas Racine said, appropriately, “He has touched thousands of people through the power of music. He has become as important to our way of life as cheddar cheese or maple syrup.”
Willis, also founder and director of Bella Voce and Solaris choirs, added: “He was so ingrained in the folk culture and the spirituals that he had an innate sense of how to take that music and arrange it in such a way that it would allow choirs to really express the heart and soul of that music.
“He had a deep understanding of how those spirituals, folk songs, carols were conceived, and what to do with them to allow a choir to bring their full message to life,” she said.
“He comes from a gutsy, liberal far-left background,” Noel Stookey, “Paul” of Peter, Paul and Mary, said on the occasion of De Cormier’s 80th birthday.
“If he didn’t march for the union movement, he was definitely a sympathizer,” Stookey said. “He has a definite sensitivity for working people’s needs in a way that someone with classical training and elite background might not always have.”
Still, until just before his death, De Cormier continued to arrange and compose and — appropriately — conduct in Counterpoint’s peace concerts.
“We’re going to finish with ‘We Shall Overcome,’” Lew said. “That’s him.”
