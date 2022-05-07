Louise De Cormier was perhaps best known as wife of the legendary choral conductor Robert De Cormier (1922-17), founder of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and the Counterpoint Chorus. And she indeed participated in these and most of Robert’s activities since they met in 1950.
But Louise herself was also an Equity professional actress. I remember my surprise at seeing her on the Weston Playhouse stage playing, most memorably, the stuffy Madame Pernell in Molière’s “Tartuffe” in 2004. And I was to see her on various stages throughout Vermont during the next decade, as well is in the feature films “Ethan Frome” (1993) with Liam Neeson and “The Spitfire Grill” (1996) with Ellen Burstyn.
Performing abilities aside, I remember Louise as one of the nicest people I have ever known.
One of the most memorable evenings in my life was at the De Cormier’s Belmont home. Robert and Louise hosted the great flutist-pianist-composer Louis Moyse and his wife Janet, and famed record producer John McLure and his wife Susan. It was an evening with legends, and yet, it was Louise who made the party sparkle.
Louise died April 24 at the age of 93 at the family homestead in Belmont.
Vermonters will remember Louise, not only for her theater appearances but for her loyal membership in the VSO Chorus and her Counterpoint. But among her most memorable appearances was as narrator in Robert’s myriad projects, many recorded commercially.
Louise began her professional life as an aspiring singer and actress. The first time she saw her husband-to-be was when Robert was playing folk guitar for the great bass Paul Robeson at Freedom Theatre in New York City. The next day she auditioned for Robert, was accepted and began touring with the company. They met in February 1950 and were married in August.
They toured together with the Freedom Theatre, and later with the Robert De Cormier Singers. Louise and Robert recorded several albums together, including a series of children’s songs from around the world, as well as two albums of Woody Guthrie songs for children.
In Vermont, Louise and Robert created the Terezin Project, which included a requiem, other music and children’s songs that had been written and performed in the Terezin concentration camp in Poland during World War II. In addition, Louise was a published author, having written a series of mystery books under a pseudonym earlier in her life, something I just learned.
Born on Sept. 30, 1928, in Nutley, New Jersey, Louise Dobbs sought a career as an actress from an early age, studying acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York, and studying dance with Martha Graham.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christopher DeCormier Memorial Scholarship. Checks can be made out to the Christopher DeCormier Memorial Scholarship, c/o The IMS Department of Anthropology, Arts and Sciences 233, University at Albany, 1400 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12222.
Jim Lowe is music and theater critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
