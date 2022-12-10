Conductors begin their careers for all sorts of reasons, but very few will claim it came out of desire to visit a theme park. That was exactly the inspiration for the guest conductor of this year’s Vermont Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Tour.
Anthony Parnther, music director and conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and the Southeast Symphony & Chorus in Los Angeles, is conducting this weekend’s VSO tour, with remaining concerts tonight at The Flynn in Burlington, and Sunday at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
Parnther’s diverse other conducting engagements range from traditional concert halls to Hollywood film studios and live sports arenas around the world. Still, guest conducting has its own special challenges, especially programming a pops concert.
“It’s not always necessarily about my taste as a musician,” Parnther said in an interview from his California home. “It’s mixture of a number of things: What does the orchestra need? What does the audience need? What’s going on in the world?
“I have to accommodate those things at the last second if necessary,” he said.
After the VSO approached Parnther, he checked out its last six or seven holiday programs. He also took a look at the VSO’s general programming overall over the last few seasons.
“They have performed some pretty interesting music, but I didn’t want to repeat too many things,” Parnther said. “But I also didn’t want to stray too far away either, because it is a holiday program. People come specifically because of the familiarity, generally speaking. Most people do not venture off to a holiday concert to find completely foreign things.
“Well, I’ve given some familiarity, and also some beyond that,” Parnther said. “There is a little new, there is a little older, so there’s a nice potpourri.”
A unique beginning?
Parnther’s musical passion initially was ignited in eighth-grade math class with an announcement over the school intercom.
“‘Would all the students of the Linkhorne Middle School Band report to the bus for their trip to King’s Dominion,’ which is in Virginia which is where I’m from,” Parnther said. “It’s the big semi-local theme park, and I desperately wanted to go. And my parents were not into going to theme parks.”
Parnther figured if he got into the school band, he could go on school trips, but he had no idea of how to go about it. So he went to the dictionary.
“In the A-section was the accordion, and immediately my skin shivered. I was like, ‘Oh, that reminds me of Lawrence Welk, far too nerdy,’” Parnther said. “I wanted to play an instrument that would bring me the accord and respect of my peers.
“I turned to the B-section and found the bassoon, and that was my ticket,” he said.
After joining the band in ninth grade, Parnther already had eyes for the next step — and is approach was just as unexpected.
“I began to be fascinated by the one person in the room who wasn’t making any noise. What is that person doing up there?” Panther said.
At the end of the school year, auditions were held for drum major, the person who conducts the marching band.
“It’s the south so marching band is a big thing — and high school football is a big thing,” he said. “I immediately wanted to get one of those three positions as drum major. They teach this month-long clinic, and they taught us to conduct for the marching band.”
Panther auditioned his sophomore year, his junior year and his senior year, and never got it.
“So I overcompensated and got a degree in it!” Parnther said.
After studies at Northwestern and Yale, Parnther faced the next challenge: finding an orchestra to conduct — the most competitive position in music.
Again, Parnther’s direction proved unexpected. He went to a concert by Summit Brass, leading orchestral brass players who convene once a year.
“Some friends and I went and saw that,” Parnther said. “This trumpet player, who I was good friends with, turned to me and said, ‘You should start a group. Everybody would play if you would just start it.’
Fortunately, Parther had little bit of a pied piper personality, but would it work?
“So, I was like nobody’s going to do a non-paying brass ensemble,” he said. “But I reached out to 16 friends — and every single one said, yes, absolutely!”
“We put on a concert, and the brass ensemble turned into a woodwind ensemble, and the wind ensemble turned into a symphony orchestra. So, I started a variety of ensembles and built my conducting career really from the ground up with my own ensembles.”
“It’s been a long journey getting to where I am now,” Parnther said. “I’ve been laying the bricks for the foundation of my conducting career for the last many years.”
Still, Parnther’s only 41.
