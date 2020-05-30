During one of Community Engagement Lab’s “Vermont Arts: What Do We Want to Become?” Zoom sessions, my interest was piqued when Doreen Kraft let it be known that Burlington City Arts was going ahead with its summer arts camps for kids, with lots of restrictions, of course. When I called her she suggested they were working toward opening other programs at the City’s Arts Center as well.
“I have an analytics team,” BCA’s longtime executive director said. “A lot of small organizations have just been waiting until the governor provides guidance. We’ve been seven weeks in research as to what other cities are doing, what other nonprofits are doing.
“We bring ‘best practices’ to this analytics team,” Kraft said. “They put it through their own lenses. They send guidelines back to us and we go back and try to invent the program to the best of our knowledge. At that point, we wait for the governor. It becomes a very complex plan A, plan B, or plan C.”
Many small arts organizations simply can’t afford this process, so Kraft has been sharing the results with others.
“I’ve gotten calls from many groups,” she said. “It takes somebody to say we’re doing it.”
A number of Burlington area organizations have taken advantage of BCA’s work, and are opening their own summer camps this summer, as well. Coincidentally, Montpelier’s T.W. Wood Gallery will open its children’s summer arts camps this year.
“This is kind of an essential service because it allows parents to at least partially go back to work,” Kraft said.
BCA is looking to have substantially fewer participants this year – at a higher cost to the organization.
“It’s going to be hard, but I really feel that this is what we all have to do, because this virus is going to be here for a long time,” Kraft said. “For organizations, it’s very costly.”
BCA plans to open other programs as it becomes possible. Among them are its summer Artist Market and BCA Center exhibitions.
“But we’re going to phase it in, or maybe we’re going to open a few days a week,” Kraft said.
And the BCA will continue its online programs.
“We’ve developed some very rich content and have had really good numbers with people working with us online,” Kraft said.
Those include family arts activities, artists’ studio tours and gallery exhibitions, including tours led by BCA’s own staff.
“So we’ll continue that work – and that takes a lot.” Kraft said. “It’s like ‘building the plane’ while you’re flying it.’”
For the summer camps to be safe — and make parents feel that they are safe — details are particularly important. They will be nearly as regimented as a Marine boot camp. Campers, ages 6 to 14, will arrive with a parent early for a health check.
A staff member will be taking and recording temperatures, explaining “best practices,” although parents will have been notified previously in a letter. Appropriate telephone numbers of parents will be verified in case of children becoming sick or other problems.
The same teacher will be in the classroom with an assistant all day. A washing station will be available where kids will wash their hands before they go into the building, plus multiple repeat washings throughout the day.
“We are following, at this point, the (state) directions around masking,” Kraft said. “We’re doing some research right now because there are some children that can’t wear masks, so we’re trying to get some guidance from the epidemiologists at UVM.”
BCA’s summer camp costs have increased significantly this year, in part because of the required PPE (personal protection equipment) needed. Instead of supplies that would have been shared, separate kits for each child are required for the week. Sanitizing will take place after each bathroom break, and extra supplies including PPE will be available. Kids will be separated during lunch.
“We’re in the process of trying to set up outdoor tenting that keeps each class socially distanced and separate,” Kraft said. “We’re never mixing. All the time during the day, you will never mix with another class.”
Parents will even have color-coded car windshield badges for pick up and drop off.
“The parent doesn’t even have to get out of the car,” Kraft said. “So it’s like a drill. We’re going to practice. We have two teams, education and support. So everything requires double the amount of people.
“We’ve been working with the city for the last nine weeks. We have to do this. We do have to have an abundance of caution. And we’re inventing as we go along,” she said.
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
