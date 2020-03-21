Last fall, on a music tour of The Netherlands and Germany via the Rhine, I met a fascinating couple also taking the tour. Julian Lev, a Ph.D. psychologist and his wife Linda, a lawyer, proved great company. When Julian found out that I write about the arts, he announced that he had recently published a book — a mystery — and wondered about having it reviewed.
I am always wary of these situations, particularly because he admitted that it was self-published. I don’t normally review books, but as I am a mystery fan and Julian was particularly interesting, I told him that I’d read it.
I did. Twice.
“Spiders Kill Their Young: A Feast of Tears” isn’t a typical whodunit, in fact we know almost immediately whodunit. What we don’t know is why — and therein begins a delightfully bizarre tale that only a psychologist could conjure up. It’s byzantine but riveting.
Ephraim Liggett, another Ph.D. clinical psychologist, works at Western Washington State Hospital, an antiquated mental institution, where he is asked to evaluate a beautiful young woman accused of strangling her younger child. Jennifer Stanley proves enigmatic, seemingly normal, but he sees signs of severe trauma in her past. The trouble is he can’t pinpoint it and she can’t or won’t tell him.
Liggett’s colleagues question the time he is taking and, in fact, he is developing unwanted feelings for Jennifer. The psychologist has almost as much emotional baggage as his subject, including the trauma of barely surviving a fire that killed his parents. In fact, he is in as much emotional pain as she is.
Jennifer’s slick powerful lawyer Thomas Livingtone is pushing Liggett for an insanity defense. And the hospital administration, for some reason, is jumping though his hoops. But Livingstone is hiding his real purpose.
As Liggett continues to question the reluctant Jennifer, they enter a cat-and-mouse game. The more she reveals the more Liggett is drawn into her world. He visits her secluded home on the Puget Sound, the scene of the crime. He doesn’t know what he’s looking for — himself possibly.
There he meets, seemingly by chance, the crusty Lieutenant Hurley, the arresting officer. Hurley has no time for psychologists or insanity defenses, but he too has questions. Like where is Jennifer’s husband?
In fact, Hurley interrupts Liggett beginning a suicide attempt. And there begins a very strange bond, one that will prove fortuitous.
The story of Liggett, Jennifer, Livingstone and Hurley moves in all sorts of strange and thrilling ways. And the unexpected ending finally seems inevitable — and deeply satisfying.
Lev’s writing is crisp and inviting. As I have experience in the mental health field I don’t know if he goes into too much detail. The workings of Washington State Hospital I found similar to the Vermont State Hospital of the 1980s. (Of course, I found this interesting.) But this information creates the all-important atmosphere. The only character we really know is Liggett, though Lev’s outlining of some of the other characters is very revealing. I feels very authentic.
What makes “Spiders Kill Their Young” so thrilling is its sheer unexpectedness. But the directions it takes, once explained, are logical psychologically. I dare say you’ve not read a mystery as unusual and intriguing as this.
“Spiders Kill Their Young: A Feast of Tears” is available in paperback or Kindle editions at Amazon.com.
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
