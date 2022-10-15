Larry Gordon 1

Capital City Concerts honors the late choral conductor in music with “The Legacy of Larry Gordon,” Friday at Burlington College Street Congregational Church and Oct. 22 at Montpelier Unitarian Church.

 Courtesy Capital City Concerts

For nearly 50 years, one man remained at the center of choral singing in central Vermont, convincing a vast number of folks of all ages and musical levels to sing. And, more importantly, he got them to sing well. Without any conservatory training, Larry Gordon, a longtime Plainfield resident, became one of Vermont’s foremost choral conductors.

The Vermont music community was broken-hearted last November when Gordon, who had become a beloved musician and community leader, died at age 76 after a bicycle accident.

