If you go, you will see a deceptively simple drawing of a woman stepping out of a car, infused with life; a moment of genuine happiness captured in a woman’s face; and an uncanny likeness of the mood in a winter sky in Vermont. If you go, you will see the work of an artist who loved to work.
Early last year, local artist Christine Holzschuh was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, information that she shared for an article on an exhibit of her work was at the Chaffee Art Center at the time. She said that sustaining concentration and energy for long periods of time had become challenging, but it didn’t deter her desire to paint and she found a way to work with the limitations.
“I’ve been doing quick watercolor sketches, which is not my usual thing, but it has freed me up a lot,” she said in an interview then.
Holzschuh knew that her time was limited, and sadly she passed away this past spring. Though she had only started painting in 2010, Holzschuh had exhibited in many local galleries and left behind a vast body of work, which her friends and family wanted to honor with one last show.
“The Joy of Life: A Retrospective of Christine Holzschuh” is currently up at the Castleton University Bank Gallery at 104 Merchants Row in Rutland through Sept. 17. The variety in the exhibit suggests snapshots of her life, little moments that pop up on canvas. Portraits, figurative work, landscapes, flowers and her friends and family were all subject matter.
“We had quite a turnout for the reception,” said Oliver Schemm, director of Castleton Galleries. “Mary Fran Lloyd started this whole endeavor when we were cleaning out her studio.”
“What happens to an artist’s life work when their life ends?” said Holzschuh’s friend and fellow artist Mary Fran Lloyd by email. “Christine … had 52 framed works of art plus countless drawings, etc. that were left after her passing. Knowing how Christine’s artwork came from her heart, as many artists’ art, a showing of her last works was the best answer!”
Chrystal Bean, CU’s Bank Gallery coordinator, curated the show and said, “I had a lot of work to go through and decide what was going to go up, (and) seeing her education and her interest in art was really interesting.”
In fact there was so much material that the gallery opened rooms that are usually closed, and Bean estimated about 90% of Holzschuh’s work is on display.
“It’s almost all of it,” Bean said, “I tried to put everything that I could possibly get out.”
That includes Holzschuh’s large pieces, which all are displayed in windows, and a stack of loose pieces on a podium from her portfolios, as well as a collection from the time Holzschuh spent studying figure drawing. They have all been priced reasonably and will be donated to her grandchildren and Castleton University Art Department.
“You can see all the red dots,” Bean said. “I’ve never been involved in a show that had that many sales.”
“I’ve always wanted to paint,” Holzschuh wrote on her blog called “Go Figure,” “and was fortunate enough to have a mother who was and is a masterful artist who brought the world to me in living color and always encouraged me.”
Holzschuh wrote regularly and candidly on her blog, and said, “I was talking to some artists yesterday about how hard they work and how they are trying to convince the people around them that it isn’t a hobby, but serious work.”
“We all want to be taken seriously in what we are trying to perfect. But, even in the midst of hard work, it should be fun. Anyway, there is no convincing others of the value of your work. You just have to keep going out to the studio and do it.”
To that end Holzschuh founded the artists group EMMA in 2013, East Mountain Mentoring Artists, which met to paint together, and she attended workshops with professionals and learned to mix those techniques with her own to figure out her own style. She kept a huge reserve of photographs she’d taken to paint from and worked in plein air and alla prima styles.
“You can try to do this thing that somebody else is doing, but (if) you give yourself permission to experiment, you find out what works for you,” she said.
Holzschuh once said her favorite subject was people, and added, “I personally believe that all of us have a built-in need to create. Some people don’t ever find (it in themselves) because they don’t give themselves permission. Keep doing it, and like anything else the more you do it the better you get.”
Lloyd said, “It took a community” to put the show together, and hoped the rest of the pieces in the show would sell, saying, “Our greatest hope is that Christine’s art finds a home where it can be enjoyed forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.