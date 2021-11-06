Years ago, Willi Docto tried to drop the Eleva Chamber Players, the central Vermont professional string orchestra that he founded, but he couldn’t.
“Why? A lot of it has to do with the musicians loving this orchestra,” said Docto, a Duxbury violinist. “I talk to them and they’re like, ‘You can’t quit Eleva.’ So a lot of the inspiration comes from the musicians. They’re such good players and nice people it’s a joy to work with them.”
The Eleva Chamber Players return next weekend, after a year’s hiatus forced by COVID-19, with “The Harmonious Harp.” Featuring as soloist, harpist Benjamin Albertson, who has performed throughout the United States and Canada, performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Waterbury Congregational Church, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, and The Inn at the Round Barn in Waitsfield.
The Eleva strings also will be joined by flutist Karen Kevra and clarinetist Dan Liptak in Giannini’s Concerto Grosso; J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048; Mozart’s Divertimento in D Major, K. 136; Debussy’s “Dances Sacred and Profane”; and Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro for harp with string quartet, flute and clarinet.
“We want to emotionally affect the audience when we perform,” Docto said. “That’s our goal, to elevate the human spirit through music.”
The Eleva Chamber Players is central Vermont’s only professional string chamber orchestra and was established in April 2006 in Waterbury. The conductor-less orchestra is composed of professional musicians with international careers from throughout Vermont and the United States. In addition to its annual November concerts, Eleva has conducted concert tours of Vermont wineries and various house concerts nationwide.
Eleva’s COVID-19 policy requires vaccination and masks. Social distancing is recommended. Audiences will be limited to 100 people, so purchasing tickets online in advance is recommended.
