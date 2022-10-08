Paramount

The Frontmen — Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald — bring their ’90s country to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre on Nov. 5.

 Photo by David “Doc” Abbott

‘A good front man brands a band. They’re able to harness its essence and spin it into an experience beyond just being a good singer or some talented musicians. Especially in live shows, the front man is a tour de force. So what do you get when you put three front men together in one band? A unique experience you have to see for yourself.

The Frontmen are Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, lead singers who were the top voices of the country bands of the 1990s. They will be making a stop at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

janellefaignant@icloud.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.