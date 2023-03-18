BRATTLEBORO-PLAINFIELD — Flutist Karen Kevra, Grammy nominee and a protegee of the late Louis Moyse, and internationally renowned pianist Jeffrey Chappell met in 2000 when Michael Arnowitt “assigned” them to perform together at his Millennium Music Festival. They bonded musically and personally and have been duo partners ever since.
Together Kevra and Chappell have performed at the French Embassy in Washington D.C., as headliners at the National Flute Association Convention, and at venues up and down the east coast from Vermont to Boston to Key West. Their acclaimed CD “Romantic Music for Flute and Piano” has won widespread accolades from flutist Sir James Galway, and from the Boston Musical Intelligencer for “sublimely satisfying flute-playing.”
Kevra and Chappell will present their latest program, “The French Connection,” music for flute and piano, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Brattleboro Music Center; and at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Plainfield Opera House, presented by Plainfield Arts.
Their colorful program features high-wire virtuoso pieces, showpieces and a spell-binding work by Moyse, Kevra’s mentor. Included are Jules Mouquet’s “La Flûte de Pan”; François-Joseph Gossec’s “Tambourin,” Gabriel Fauré’s Valse-Caprice No. 1 in A major, Op. 30 for solo piano; Georges Bizet-François Borne’s “Carmen Fantasy”; Maurice Ravel’s “Pièce en forme de Habanera, and Louis Moyse’s Introduction, Theme and Variations (on a Japanese chant).
Kevra has been hailed as “having a musical focus and depth seen in few flutists anywhere.” She has shared the stage with members of the Emerson String Quartet, Paris Piano Trio, Borromeo String Quartet, Boston Chamber Music Society and Trey Anastasio of Phish. She is founder and artistic director of Montpelier’s Capital City Concerts, and creator and host of the Muse Mentors podcast. Kevra recently joined the music department of Middlebury College where she teaches flute.
Chappell first gained national attention at the age of 24 by substituting for Claudio Arrau on four hours’ notice without rehearsal, performing the Brahms Second Concerto with the Baltimore Symphony to critical acclaim. Now a seasoned veteran of the concert stage, he has appeared throughout the United States in recital and with major symphony orchestras such as those of Philadelphia, St. Louis, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis, collaborating with conductors including Catherine Comet, Sergiu Comissiona, Leon Fleisher, and Davin Zinman. He has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, The Kennedy Center, and Wolf Trap Park and is a recording artist on multiple labels.
Brattleboro tickets are $20, $25 at the door; call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online. (Masks are required.)
Plainfield admission is “pay what you can” ($20 suggested); go online to plainfieldartsvt.org for reservations or information. (Masks are optional.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.