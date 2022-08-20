For its eighth edition, Aug. 24-28, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — whose sole focus is to showcase films by talented first- and second-time filmmakers from around the world — boasts more than 140 films on six screens, including Town Hall Theater and other locations around bucolic Middlebury.
Opening the festival, Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Town Hall Theater (sold out), is “The Automat.” Directed by Lisa Hurwitz, the film recounts the history of the seminal restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, which served affordable-priced quality food to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians for more than a century.
And this year’s theme? That was created by the films themselves.
“We start every year not knowing what we will get,” explains Lloyd Komesar, the festival’s producer. “And as the films came in this year — we had some 500 submissions, a monumental number for us smashing all our previous records — we did begin to see, especially on feature films, quite a few filmmakers who were family members or part of a closely knit organization, were taking up cameras and documenting the families that they lived in, the struggles of those families. These were highly immersive films that showed tremendous bravery and courage to even venture into those waters.
“We both spotted this trend,” he said. “The filmmakers are the ones who lead us.”
Thirty years in the making, “Anonymous Sister” is Emmy-winning director Jamie Boyle’s chronicle of her family’s fall into opioid addiction, providing a poignant and timely study of what it means to experience life in all of its beauty and pain. A glimpse into the lives of an eccentric New York family, “Charm Circle” follows filmmaker Nira Burstein as she attempts to bridge the fractured relationships between herself and her family. “Silent Beauty” is a personal documentary that follows director Jasmin López as she works to heal from child sexual abuse she endured at the hands of her grandfather almost 30 years ago.
“Each of them represents a woman filmmaker who decided we’ve got to document this in order to promote healing,” Komesar said. “Good for them! Good for having the courage to do it!”
“‘Bad Axe’ is another film where the unexpected happens,” Jay Craven, artistic director, added. “It focuses on a Cambodian-Mexican family — the father is Cambodian, the mother is Mexican — a family who are essentially new Americans who started that restaurant. It spirals into some of the politics of today — Black Lives Matter and the paramilitary group response in Michigan, etc., and where the tension escalates to the cutting edge.
“The son, David Siev, an aspiring filmmaker, all of a sudden has all this material in front of him and has to navigate the complications of both his family and the community — and frankly, ends up in some moments at odds with each,” Craven said.
The festival also doesn’t shy away from the politically consequential, either, though its purpose is not social justice in particular.
In “The American Dream” by Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes, Disney looks at America’s dysfunctional and unequal economy and asks why the American dream has worked for the wealthy yet is a nightmare for people born with less. As a way to imagine a more equitable future, Disney uses her family’s story to explore how this systemic injustice took hold.” (Hughes will attend the screening.)
“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” by Emily and Sarah Kunstler, interweaves lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews and shocking revelations, while lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.
“The Disney film is by one of the Disneys from the whole Disney entertainment empire, critiquing privilege and the role of her family and the company in the cultural dynamics of where we are today,” Craven said. “And the Kunstler sisters are the daughters of legendary Civil Rights lawyer William Kunstler.”
“Both of these are substantial films that dig in deeply,” Komesar said. “We do feel that films of this importance should be shown.”
Still, the festival is much more than watching great film.
“The level of dialogues we will experience, especially in terms of the special guests, is going to be the most dynamic we’ve seen,” Craven said. “Maggie Gyllenhaal, who we’ll speak with twice, if not more than that, is candid, outspoken, thoughtful in what she has to say. Lindsay Crouse from The New York Times, who has produced some 350 short films, has really pioneered the use of visual media in the country’s leading print publication, ironically, and has redefined what is news.”
Gyllenhaal, an Academy Award-nominated actress, director and screenwriter, will introduce two film screenings. One is her recent multi-Academy Award-nominated directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” and the other, her early standout work, “Secretary.” She made her feature directorial debut with her screen adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley, for which she also wrote the screenplay.
“Maggie is someone who makes films that are relevant to what is going on,” Craven said. “For the public and emerging filmmakers, we’ve never had more to offer on terms of really up to date relevance, probing dialogue about filmmaking, about the industry, and really about the world.”
The Sunset Series returns to the tent at Swift House Inn Aug. 2-6. For five consecutive nights, audiences will enjoy films starring the brilliant, iconic, three-time Academy Award-winning actor Meryl Streep.
The eighth annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will close at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Town Hall Theater with the Closing Night Ceremonies featuring the presentation of the VTeddy Awards to the selected filmmakers and honorees. Following the awards, at 7:30 p.m., the festival will screen the documentary “The Real Charlie Chaplin.” Admission closing night is free.
