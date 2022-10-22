Faignant

Sandra Gartner as Meredith and Nancy Callesen as Haley rehearse for the Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre’s world premiere of Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith’s “The End of The World as We Knew It,” Oct. 28- Nov. 6 at the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre.

 Courtesy Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre

A new home, some new cast members, and new material marks Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre’s 18th season, beginning with the world premiere of Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith’s “The End of The World As We Knew It” — which has absolutely nothing to do with COVID.

The drama-comedy follows a Vermont woman facing a personal crisis and taking a break from her 20-year marriage. Haley goes to Maine to see Meredith, an old friend and colleague, and to start writing again. Her husband Charlie goes to find her with his friend Gabe, in search of some answers.

janellefaignant@icloud.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.