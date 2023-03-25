Dog River
The Dog River Trio — mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin, soprano Lillian Broderick and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti — will present its debut program “Opera in the Afternoon” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

In a state burgeoning with classical music, vocal chamber music still is a rarity. But a central Vermont ensemble intends to change that. Soprano Lillian Broderick, mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti have performed with one another in several settings, but they have decided to formalize their relationship.

The Dog River Trio will present its debut program “Opera in the Afternoon” at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier.

