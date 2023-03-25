In a state burgeoning with classical music, vocal chamber music still is a rarity. But a central Vermont ensemble intends to change that. Soprano Lillian Broderick, mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti have performed with one another in several settings, but they have decided to formalize their relationship.
The Dog River Trio will present its debut program “Opera in the Afternoon” at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier.
The hour-long concert of opera arias and duets, German lied, French melodie and favorite spirituals, features composers Vivaldi, Pergolesi, Mozart, Weber, Offenbach, Massenet, Mahler, Strauss, Poulenc, Margaret Bonds and Undine Smith-Moore.
“We didn’t have our name until just a month ago,” Rabin said at a recent rehearsal. “We have been lucky enough to sing with Alison many years previously in other situations, including the Mad River Chorale, Unadilla Theatre. So, we all go way back.”
“I played for Lilian when she was a high school student,” Cerutti added.
“There’s a camaraderie between us that makes any performances we do really special — not that there isn’t the pressure of other performances, but it elevates the experience for me,” Broderick said.
“The point for me is that I have done very little vocal accompanying,” Cerutti said. “It’s all been instruments. And I love the music we’re doing. It’s so great to hear these beautiful voices and be playing with them.”
All three artists perform regularly in Marshfield’s Unadilla Theatre’s annual Gilbert and Sullivan productions, directed by Mary Jane Austin and Erik Kroncke.
Most of Rabin’s experience has been in musical theater, including singing Bach and Gluck in Bread & Puppet shows in New York and Chicago, and in the first run of “Hadestown” in Barre and Boston. She performed the role the role of Maritza in Douglas Anderson’s new musical “Welcome to Paradise” last year and will make her debut in the ensemble of Opera Company of Middlebury this June in Beethoven’s “Fidelio.”
Broderick has taken a more traditional opera route, earning a master’s in music degree from the University of Kentucky, where she sang “The Rose” in Rachel Portman’s “The Little Prince” and La Prima Cercatrice in Puccini’s “Suor Angelica.” More recently, Broderick made her Beethoven Ninth Symphony debut, jumping in with an hour’s notice.
“Lily is an inspiration to me,” Rabin said. “She is the most generous colleague and will contact me multiple times a week about an inspiration she has. It’s just in terms of, we should try this duet, or have you heard this person sing, or this reminds me of such and such.”
“For the art song section, for me it’s been really exciting because both the Strauss and the Poulenc that I’m doing were supposed to be on my master’s recital that was canceled because of COVID in May of 2020,” Broderick said. “So, I haven’t had a chance to perform those pieces since then. So, coming back a couple of years later with Alison is really exciting.”
For the opera portion, two duets are from operas the two singers have done together: the Barcarolle from Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffman” and the “Canzonetta sull aria” from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro.”
“They’re both very perfect in their own way, and they’re also something audiences really seem to know and enjoy,” Rabin said. “It’s very satisfying to sing new material, but also to sing material that the audience is familiar with.”
Rabin also will sing an art song of Mahler her father introduced her to.
“It was something he heard from a girlfriend basically 80 years ago,” she said. “And it’s stayed with him. Right now, he’s kind of hard of hearing, but when I sing this for him, he weeps. I’m singing it for my father.”
“All of it is beautiful,” Cerutti said. “I like all of it, but I especially love the art songs. They’re opportunities for subtlety. The first Poulenc we’re doing has a really cool piano part, really turbulent and really soft. I like the French because of the flute music.”
Cerutti, a protgée of the late Louis Moyse, accompanied his master classes in Montpelier and France. One of the busiest concert pianists in Vermont, Cerutti does everything from accompanying students in competitions to performing solo to chamber music with the Northern Third Piano Quartet and the Cerutti-Reid Duo, to performing concertos with the Vermont Philharmonic and Burlington Civic Orchestra.
“And the Mahler is beautiful,” Cerutti said. “And the Strauss is perfect. It’s like this two-page piece and you have to do the voicing just right and bring out the right lines. It’s really nice.
“And it’s all new to me,” Cerutti said.
“I would like to sing every weekend please!” Rabin said. “We have a large teeny state and if we could perform in other welcoming communities. That would be a great idea.”
