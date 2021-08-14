Nearly 80 years ago, on June 14, 1942, in Nazi occupied Netherlands, Anne Frank wrote her first entry in the red-and-white-checkered diary that her father had given her for her 13th birthday, two days before. One month later, just after Anne’s sister Margot was summoned to a Nazi work camp, the Frank family went into hiding in concealed rooms behind Otto Frank’s Amsterdam business. They remained there for more than two years before being tragically discovered.
Throughout their concealment, Anne wrote in her diary.
In 1952, Judith Jones, then a young editor for Doubleday, who had lifelong Vermont ties, made a decision that brought Anne’s story to readers around the world.
Next weekend, Greensboro Arts Alliance/The Mirror Theater presents three performances of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” adapted by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, at the Hardwick Town House. A cast of theater professionals and local actors will perform the 1955 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning stage adaptation of Anne Frank’s journal.
“This is such a powerful and remarkable play. It is a story of a great world tragedy. It has a new relevance as antisemitism is on the rise,” explained Sabra Jones, founder and producing artistic director of company who directs the production.
“Here is this great story that almost everybody knows and is taught in school curriculum. Isn’t it amazing that we wouldn’t have it without Judith Jones, who lived right here,” Sabra Jones said, noting that the late Judith Jones (no relation) summered in Montpelier at her grandparents’ home during her childhood, lived in Walden in her later years, and served on the advisory board of GAAR/The Mirror Theater.
Besides the Franks, a family called the Van Daans in the play, and another man sheltered in the concealed space. Dynamics between members of the group, Anne’s explorations of her feelings including for Peter Van Daan, and her reflections on the time were among the subjects of her entries. Beyond the diary, she also penned short tales, recorded favorite lines from literature, and even started writing a novel.
In spring 1944, a Dutch government minister in London spoke on the radio of the value of keeping documents and reflections written during the war, that this record would be important when peace returned. Anne took his suggestion seriously and set about editing and rewriting portions of her diaries. She envisioned her rewrite as a book.
The Franks and their group were discovered and apprehended in August 1944. Anne and her sister died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, just weeks before liberation.
Miep Gies, who helped the Franks, found Anne’s diaries and many pages of her edits. After the war, Gies gave them to Anne’s father Otto Frank, the only surviving member of the family. Moved by the depth of Anne’s writing, Otto Frank had much of Anne’s work published. “Het Achterhuis (The Secret Annex),” the title Anne conceived, a blend of her edited and unedited entries, was published in 1947 in Dutch.
A translation of Anne’s diary subsequently made its way to Doubleday, where it was not initially embraced. In the slush pile of rejected manuscripts on the desk of young editor Judith Jones, its path changed.
“I read it all day,” Jones, who died in 2017, recalled in an in interview in 2009,
“When my boss returned, I told him, ‘We have to publish this book … I was so taken with it, and I felt it would have a real market in America. It’s one of those seminal books that will never be forgotten,” Jones said.
The GAAR/The Mirror Theater production is dedicated to Judith Jones.
GAAR, a program of The Mirror Theater, was founded in 2005 by Sabra Jones and has produced more than 200 plays, concerts, and other events in and around Greensboro. GAAR brings theater professionals in The Mirror Theater Company (founded by Jones in 1983) together with community members. In 2016, when the company had a year-round schedule in Vermont, shows included “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and the American premiere of Joshua Sobol’s “Sinners,” directed by Olivier Award-winner Brian Cox.
“We have brilliant performers in the play,” Jones said, noting that many have been in other GAAR/The Mirror Theater productions including Richard Alexander (Mr. Van Daan) who has been in almost every one.
“Richard is kind of uncanny. He has a gift for being absolutely natural and real,” Jones said, recalling that he considered Alexander’s performance in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ one of the finest he had ever seen.
After suspending GAAR/The Mirror Theater’s 2020 season, the company is back on stage and looking ahead.
“We are very grateful to be able to do this play this year coming out of COVID,” said Jones.
