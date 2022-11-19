Crankies

“A Rafter of Crankies” features among others, from left, Emma Schneider, Anna Patton, Arthur Davis, Brendan Taaffe, Ines Zeller Bass and Eric Bass.

 Photo by Shoshana Bass

Once more, Sandglass Theater’s signature event, “A Rafter of Crankies,” will take place on Thanksgiving weekend in the atmospheric big hall of Green Mountain Orchard. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25; and at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

This year’s Crankie artists include annual favorites Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass, Anna Patton, and Brendan Taaffe. Donald Saaf will be rejoining the crew with something brand new. And, for the first time, Mary Fraser will bring one of her beautiful crankies to the event!

