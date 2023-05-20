Vermont Repertory Theatre, the state’s newest theater company, is introducing itself with “The Comedy of Errors,” the William Shakespeare comedy and likely his first play, May 25-27 in the barn at the Isham Family Farm in Williston.

“We didn’t want to just produce it in a regular theater,” explains Michael Fidler, the company’s co-founder who is directing. “We’re in Vermont, and it seems entirely appropriate for it to be played in a barn, especially one of the oldest in the state. It actually resembles a 16th-century Elizabethan inn yard.”

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.