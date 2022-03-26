The Champlain Trio, which was introduced to Vermont when Jay Craven’s documentary “Empty Stages: Performances and Stories of Resilience” aired June 17, 2021, on Vermont PBS, has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with its second concert tour.
“French Voices” will feature Cécile Chaminade’s Trio No. 1 in G minor, Lili Boulanger’s “D’un soir triste (One Sad Evening)” and “D’un matin de printemps (One Spring Morning)” and Gabriel Fauré’s Trio in D minor, Op. 120.
“To me, it’s a different kind of soundscape our trio is exploring — it’s been really fun,” explained pianist Hiromi Fukuda. “French music is all about tone color, and it requires real imagination compared to other pieces which we play, which are a little bit more in the Classical and Romantic tradition.”
“There’s some darkness,” added violinist Letitia Quante. “We thought, is it a little too heavy with the Boulanger and Fauré? But there’s the glory of the Chaminade.”
“To me the Lilli Boulanger is the part of the program that is most inspiring,” Quante added. “I’m learning so much.”
“This program is going to be a little bit more challenging (than our previous ones),” cellist Emily Taubl chimed in. “Every piece is challenging in a really unique way.”
Performances of “French Voices” are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House; 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Brattleboro Music Center; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Wake Robin in Shelburne; and Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Isham Family Farm Summer Series (details to be announced on the website.)
The first half of the trio’s program is dedicated to two female composers — who were actually successful during their lifetimes and are enjoying renewed interest. Chaminade (1857-1944) was a French composer and virtuoso pianist. In 1913, she was awarded the Legion of Honor, a first for a woman composer. Composer Ambroise Thomas (“Mignon”) said of her, “This is not a woman who composes, but a composer who is a woman.”
“The Chaminade is the light fare on the program — but it’s not easy,” Taubl said of the Trio No. 1 in G minor. “She wrote the cello part like a pianist. Lots of things sound beautiful but are technically awkward — and it’s supposed to sound so beautiful and light-hearted.”
“It’s really interesting,” Fukuda said. “It hops from one key to another in a very unexpected way.”
“Sometimes we’re in two sharps and two minutes later we’re in two flats,” Quante said. “It’s like a wild ride of technique.”
Lili Boulanger (1893-1918) may well have been the greatest female composer since Saint Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179). Boulanger was the first woman to win the ultimate Prix de Rome composition prize in 1913, but her fame was limited by her short life. Better known was her sister, Nadia, perhaps history’s greatest composition teacher, whose students included Leonard Bernstein, Elliott Carter, Aaron Copland, Philip Glass and Astor Piazzola, among many.
“I could go on for two hours,” Quante said of Lili Boulanger. “To me, it’s her chords she’s always building on. There are these really wide chords, so when we’re balancing as a trio, it’s not a given which should be the loudest in the chord at any time.”
“There’s often a beautiful thread, but you have to look for it,” Taubl said. “We’re all sort of on our own plane, and all of a sudden, it goes from Hiromi to me, and I pass it back to Hiromi.”
“There are also real jazz influences, and you even hear Stravinsky,” Fukuda said. “The dissonance is really striking. We are playing two pieces by her that can’t be more different, but they actually use the same motif. So they’re related but very different.”
“These are the two last pieces she wrote and the spring one, her sister had to finish,” Quante said. “For me ‘D’un soir triste (One Sad Evening)’ is her thinking about life late at night when she knew she was going to die — and so there’s something of a longing, and also an almost curiosity as to what’s going to happen after life.
“There’s a little section in the middle where we go muted and the piano is ascending,” Quante said.
“There’s even a dirge, a funeral march, before it starts ascending,” Fukuda said.
“In the dirge, there’s very persistent steady quarter-note rhythm that’s driving, and then there’s very wispy melodic line. And it’s open, it’s very open,” Taubl said. “It’s haunting.”
“D’un matin de printemps (One Spring Morning)” represents an awakening.
“I see it right now: the birds on my property making nests; they’re fighting for territory. You feel all of this light bubble,” Quante said. “So, for me, the contrast between the two is just contemplating death and what happens afterward, then contemplating what life is in the spring in this world. I just love to hear both sides.
“What amazing women,” Quante said. “It’s like they changed how people saw women in music.”
Fauré (1845-1924) was one of the foremost composers of all time, and was director of the Conservatoire de Paris during formative years of both Boulanger and Chaminade. (Boulanger attended, but Chaminade’s father wouldn’t allow it; instead she was instructed by teachers from the Conservatoire.)
“I love that he was their mentor,” Quante said, “to have his piece at the end of this program to share where he came from.”
When Fauré was born, Chopin was composing and, by the time of his death, jazz and atonal music were being performed. His Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 120, was premiered in 1923, to which the Parisian newspaper Comoedia responded, “a beautiful work that enriches the chamber music repertoire.”
“It’s so lush and beautiful and has this energy. It’s beautiful but dark,” Fukuda said. “It kind of sounds simple, and there are a lot of lines that sing. But it’s very contrapuntal, I have to say.”
“The string writing can be so homogenous you don’t even know that. There’s so much unison,” Taubl added.
“How do you be a group and still have your own voices?” she said. “It’s a delicate balance.”
“It’s so magical,” Quante concluded.
The Champlain Trio is a child of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Taubl was invited to bring a chamber music concert (which had to be canceled) to Kendal at Hanover, the tony New Hampshire retirement community, in March 2020, she asked Quante and Fukuda to join her. Since their fall 2021 performances and the holiday candlelight concert in December, they’ve been hard at work rehearsing, planning future concerts and educational programs, and more.
“We rehearse two times a week every week — I think we’ve come a long way,” Taubl said. “We’re getting somewhere. We’re able to pull in the colors we’re trying to find.”
Do they still enjoy playing together?
“Oh, my God!” Quante exclaimed with a big grin.
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.