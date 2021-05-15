The Champlain Trio is a product of COVID-19. It not only began because of the pandemic, it developed its artistry through this time of no live performances by creating its own unique project.
“I know my practicing has gone up on a whole different level,” explained violinist Letitia Quante. “For me, it was absolutely transformative.”
“It’s actually been one of the most pivotal projects I’ve ever done — just to put on a producer hat, and find ways to come up with to solve problems,” added cellist Emily Taubl. “It was just such a huge overwhelming project, and yet we just did it. For me, it was a game-changer because I found out I could do a lot more than just play the cello.”
“For me, it was very meaningful and came at the right time because I’m new in the state,” pianist Hiromi Fukuda said. “All of a sudden, I got to meet these people who are really working at the core of the music industry in Vermont. Getting to know people was huge for me.”
“We never had an argument, we never had a disagreement,” Taubl said. “There were stresses, but it was miraculously easy at the same time. Everything you hear, we didn’t edit those tapes. We just got on stage and played.”
“Empty Stages: Performances and Stories of Resilience,” an episodic documentary following the Champlain Trio as it tours concert venues across the state of Vermont highlighting the impact of COVID-19, will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, with a concert live-streamed from the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. A Q&A with film director Jay Craven follows.
The program includes the Piano Trio No. 2 by Spanish composer Joaquín Turina (1882-1949) and the Piano Trio in C Major by the Croatian Dora Pejačević (1885-1923). Admission to the concert includes online access to the six-part documentary.
Since the beginning of the year, the three Burlington-area professional musicians have crossed the state, visiting concert venues closed by the pandemic. Documented by Craven, a Barnet filmmaker, they performed on each stage and interviewed the arts movers and shakers of the region.
Beginning with the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, the Champlain Trio visited and performed at the Essex Experience in Essex Junction, the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, the Flynn Center for the Arts in Burlington South Church (home to the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series) in St. Johnsbury, and the Brattleboro Music Center.
However, before the COVID-19 pandemic there was no Champlain Trio. In March 2020, Taubl was invited to bring a chamber music concert to Kendal at Hanover, the tony New Hampshire retirement community, and she rounded up Quante and Fukuda to join her. When the concert was canceled by COVID-19, the three found they didn’t want to stop playing together.
For more than a year now, the trio has rehearsed and performed together on film, all to become a cohesive chamber ensemble. None would likely have had the time if it weren’t for the pandemic.
“The level of commitment and the depth you can dig into as a formed group is such a joy,” Fukuda said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time. I had the time because we were stuck home. We discussed every aspect of it. All three of us made a decision and went through with it. It was exciting. I really got to know my partners.”
“I might have sent every email, but I bothered them about every question before I sent it,” Taibl said.
“It wasn’t a bother,” Quante said. “If we didn’t communicate every day by text I felt like I missed talking with my sisters or something.”
The trio and the film project gave the three purpose through these bleak days, individually and as an ensemble.
“It really gave me a sense of purpose to practice,” Fukuda said. “Maybe you can be someone who, no matter what, sits at the piano for four hours every day. I am not that way. I’m goal oriented and have to have a program to perform, to really work towards. I enjoy that adrenaline going on.
“Now that this has gone on for a year and a half, I think it saved my technique,” she said.
For Taubl, it was playing live with other people.
“This was getting together and having to have the chops still be super high,” she said. “None of the repertoire is easy, none of it is something we could fake — knowing that it would be documented forever, and knowing we didn’t want to let each other down.”
“Without this, I would probably be in my garden with my pigs and ignore the violin,” Quante said.
Recording demanded that the musicians develop a new awareness of their playing, and Taubl found that the first three takes of a piece of music were “pretty terrible.”
“You’re very aware of the camera crew at that point,” she said. “They start far away in the hall, so you feel awkward just playing for nothing because there’s nobody there. Then, with every take, they get a little closer.
“And so we almost always nailed in on take four because they’re in front of us and it made us feel like we were playing for people,” Taubl said. “Then the magic happened!”
The Champlain Trio is now ready to perform the canceled Kendal at Hanover in-person next fall, following outdoor concerts at the Essex Experience and Wake Robin in Shelburne. And bookings are now coming in for the 2021-22 concert season. Until then, “Empty Stages: Performances and Stories of Resilience” is available online May 15-31.
