A few years ago, I was standing inside the top floor of the three-story turret tower at Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center. The sweeping round room was empty, and flooded with sunlight, and held secret priceless pieces of the house’s history— like names scratched into boards, which dated back to the 1920s or earlier, when the space was used as servants’ quarters.
At the time, I was working on a story about some major changes that were in the works there. Then-executive director Jim Boughton was giving me a tour of the third floor of the mansion, which had never before been open to the public, but if all went according to plan, was about to be.
The vision for the Chaffee then was grand — a permaculture garden on the grounds in collaboration with two local colleges, a glass elevator, a pre-school, and a café.
Rick Twigg, who was board president, was credited with not only the vision but the means to carry it out. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans.
“I have lived in the same neighborhood for 15 years, which is near the Chaffee Art Center,” said Theresa Haywood, current vice president of the Chaffee’s board of directors. “I always thought the Chaffee was something special. I wanted to be part of a group that supported the arts locally. “
She approached Twigg about getting involved, and at the time she joined the board, the Chaffee was just beginning to undergo these transitions.
“Rick had generously financed a personal low interest loan to the Chaffee to start a process of renovation and generation of additional revenue streams,” Haywood said. “It was an exciting time. But Rick very unfortunately became sick and passed away leaving the board devastated. … Ultimately, we were not able to generate enough financial support to continue our plans.”
The change that followed led to where the Chaffee is today, with an almost entirely new board of directors a new executive director and a new vision to fulfill the mansion’s potential when the doors reopen after the storm of the pandemic calms.
Before mid-March, on any given Friday evening you could open the heavy door to the house and be greeted by a pianist performing for a room full of guests mingling at the latest exhibit opening. But before the nonprofit known as the Chaffee Art Center became a gallery, it was someone’s home.
“The Chaffee Art Gallery (was) my great-grandfather’s home,” said Rick Chaffee when we spoke for an article in 2017. Rick’s grandfather, Frederick Chaffee, grew up in the mansion, which was referred to as Sunny Gables by the family, and was “built with lumber from Chaffee Lumber Co. and marble (true blue) from the, then, Chaffee quarry,” he said.
George Chaffee, a prominent Rutland businessman, built the house, in Queen Anne style, in 1895. It was one of the first homes in the area to have central heat. Chaffee was heavily involved with Rutland’s business, financial, political and religious life. His businesses included a lumber company, a foundry, machine shop, department store and the Playhouse Theater that is now the Paramount.
The Chaffee family lived in the mansion until the 1930s, when the house was boarded up. But it was too special to stay dark. With its stone-arch entrance, marble block foundation, and three-story corner turret, the mansion on Main Street reopened in 1961 as part of Rutland’s bicentennial celebration, thanks to a small group known as the Rutland Area Arts Association.
Despite all its grandeur, the atmosphere has always been warm and welcoming, and it’s known for hosting several art exhibits a year, with a spectrum of amateur to professional artists from all over the world, but particularly from the Rutland and New England area. Its annual student art show has provided a platform to young artists for many years, showcasing work by kindergarten through 12th-graders.
Back in 2013, then-executive director Meg Barros said 20 schools in Rutland County had participated that year. “The students have the opportunity to display their work in a true gallery … it gives them a sense of pride … and it gives them exposure,” she said.
The art center has been sustained over the years by donations, memberships, exhibit sponsors and art sales. With the doors currently closed, there’s much needed revenue missing from exhibits and classes, and it is yet to be seen what will happen this year with its biggest annual revenue generator, Art in the Park — a 50-plus year staple each summer and fall draws people from all over the world.
“If you had asked a few months ago, my answer would have been a bit different,” said Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker of the Chaffee’s future. “Right now, I am anxious to be open again. We have to hit pause on fixing the building, financial planning and fundraising until we know when we can open.”
In the meantime, two exhibits are ready to go for when that day arrives, including the student show, which is currently seeking submissions. On May 14 the popular Sip ’N Dip class will take place online for the first time, hosted by local artist Heather Cable.
In February a strategic planning session was held to unify the vision, mission and values of the Chaffee, with the goals of financial sustainability, support of the arts and artists, cultural experiences for the community, and building and grounds preservation.
“The board of directors, executive director and loyal supporters are building a strategic plan that envisions the Chaffee Art Center as ‘the’ destination for artists and art enthusiasts from around the world,” said Board President Jennifer Scott.
The cafe is still part of the vision, as well as possible uses for renting the space, such as weddings.
“I would like to see the Chaffee become a successful platform for artists to exhibit and sell their work, in person and online, and have expanded adult arts education offerings,” Haywood said. “I would like to see the building and grounds get needed restoration, weatherization improvements and have an elevator installed to allow accessibility to the second and third floors. Additionally, I would love to see the renovation of the Chaffee barn to be a future event space. (and) of course, I hope the Chaffee continues to offer exciting exhibits and host Art in the Park for years to come.”
“The Chaffee is a gem,” she added. “And … our lives are enriched by exposure to the arts.”
“I believe in the power of the arts to transform lives and communities,” Scott said. “In Rutland, the Chaffee is a centerpiece for creative expression, learning about ourselves, others, and the world around us, and for inspiring change.”
Reopening dates remain unknown, but on the other side of the shutdown, those behind the scenes at the Chaffee are optimistic.
“Art is timeless,” Scott said. “It has been celebrated with us during jubilant and prosperous times, and comforted and inspired us in the darkest of days. There will never be a time when that isn’t needed or wanted.”
