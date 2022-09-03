Edelstein

After canceling a March 2020 concert because of COVID-19, The Black Feathers have rescheduled their concert at Plainfield Opera House for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

 Courtesy Plainfield Opera House

When the British duo The Black Feathers concert in Plainfield was canceled in March 2020 as a result of the emerging pandemic, fans who had signed up for the scheduled Occasional Concerts Series house concert were greatly disappointed. The husband-and-wife roots-music duo of Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler based in Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, barely made it back home before most travel was shut down.

Now that travel is more normal, the duo is touring nearly non-stop and concert promoters Mary Trerice and Karl Bissex say they are “so lucky to have them” scheduled for a performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House. The Bissexes say the Black Feathers’ “beautiful harmonies, great lyrics, expert guitar playing and lively personalities will make this an exciting show.”

