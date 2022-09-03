When the British duo The Black Feathers concert in Plainfield was canceled in March 2020 as a result of the emerging pandemic, fans who had signed up for the scheduled Occasional Concerts Series house concert were greatly disappointed. The husband-and-wife roots-music duo of Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler based in Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, barely made it back home before most travel was shut down.
Now that travel is more normal, the duo is touring nearly non-stop and concert promoters Mary Trerice and Karl Bissex say they are “so lucky to have them” scheduled for a performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House. The Bissexes say the Black Feathers’ “beautiful harmonies, great lyrics, expert guitar playing and lively personalities will make this an exciting show.”
The Black Feathers, made up of Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler, first became aware of the shared performing magic between them while collaborating on several projects prior to becoming The Black Feathers in 2012. The duo — he plays acoustic guitar, and they produce exciting harmonies — perform Americana, folk and acoustic indie rock. Hughes’ guitar work is solid, with strong rhythmic content, and without a lot of unnecessary flashiness. His playing buoys the kind of harmonies often only heard in family bands.
When looking for a comparison in terms of musical style one might think of their work in the same vein as East Hill Road, consisting of Willa Mamet and Paul Miller. Their music quickly draws the interest of listeners, but it is the stage chemistry that will keep the audience riveted.
Having already built up a loyal following in the UK, The Black Feathers have been spreading their wings across the U.S. They have performed at Philadelphia Folk Festival, AmericanaFest, Juan de Fuca Festival and the 2022 Kate Wolf Festival. They also have been awarded official showcases at the Northeast Regional and Far-West Folk Alliance conferences.
How the duo got the name Black Feathers is uncertain, but the Internet states, “The black feather is a highly spiritual symbolic emblem. It has been used for centuries as a tool of wisdom, protection, and arcane knowledge. Black feathers may symbolize divinity, protection, knowledge and wisdom.”
The couple gets high praise from reviewers. “Once in a blue moon, the whole soars far above the sum of its parts. That’s what happens when The Black Feathers perform live,” states the Black Mountain News in North Carolina.
No Depression stated, “stunning harmonies that were so good it reminded me of seeing Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.”
“The pure emotion and subtle timing of their song delivery is as evident as the enjoyment radiating from their onstage chemistry,” according to 3 Chords and the Truth.
The Black Feathers have supported Ray Davies at The Colston Hall in Bristol, England, and toured with Scottish singer Eddi Reader in Ireland among their many performances.
